Royal Style Watch: Kate Middleton's cinched coat to Meghan Markle's strapless gown
queen letizia, Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, princess charlene, princess anne with red glitter backdrop

Royal Style Watch: Princess Kate's designer coat to Meghan Markle's strapless gown

Duchess Sophie and Queen Letizia reign supreme in the royal style set in December 2024

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
7 minutes ago
Perhaps the best month of the year is upon us with the best dressed of the royal style set stepping out in all their stylish glory for the festive season.

November saw the likes of Duchess Sophie and Queen Mary, to Zara Tindall and Princess Anne get in the swing of autumn/winter style on coat-clad outings styled with the best designer boots.

The month started strong with a glittering state banquet at Buckingham in honour of the Qatari state visit and there are plenty more sartorial highlights to come as the Princess of Wales hosts the British royals for her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service on 6 December.

Who was on our Royal Style Watch this December? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…

1/7

kate middleton in an Alexander McQueen coat dress by Sarah Burton© HENRY NICHOLLS

The Princess of Wales

Kate looked pristine as she welcomed the Emir of Qatar and his first wife, Sheikha Jawaher, at Kensington Palace in a maroon coat dress by Alexander McQueen styled with an elegant Sahar Millinery hat and the most timeless Chanel quilted bag in a matching merlot hue.

2/7

Meghan attended the event alone© Unique Nicole

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex oozed glamour as she graced The Paley Center Honors Fall Gala in a black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with an incredible £30,000 diamond tennis necklace and strappy heels.

3/7

Duchess Sophie in a black dress walking alongside Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The Duchess of Edinburgh

Duchess Sophie stunned in the Wessex Aquamarine tiara as she made an appearance at a Buckingham Palace state banquet honouring the Emir of Qatar and his wife during their state visit to the UK.

The glittering diadem was styled with the Suzannah London 'Debutante' gown with a gorgeous boat neckline.

4/7

Princess Anne walking with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Princess Anne

The Princess Royal dined with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Qatari state banquet in a fit and flare gown she first wore in her thirties, as well as the diamond-encrusted Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara.

5/7

Zara Tindall takes part in the final leg of the Cycle4Caroline Endurance Charity cycle challenge© Max Mumby/Indigo

Zara Tindall

A bare-faced Zara Tindall rocked a totally different look as she took part in the final leg of the Cycle4Caroline Endurance Charity Cycle Challenge. The royal rocked burgundy leggings and a navy anorak for her sporty endeavour.

6/7

The Spanish queen looked so gorgeous in the fitted dress© Europa Press Entertainment

Queen Letizia

The Queen of Spain looked classically elegant at the commemoration of the 35th anniversary of El Mundo in a black tweed midi dress with a subtle silver thread for a festive twist. She styled her asymmetrical dress with on-trend kitten heels and drop earrings.

7/7

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella and jacques walking © Getty

Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared an epic twinning moment with her nine-year-old daughter Princess Gabriella at the inauguration of the new 'Mareterra' district in Monaco.

Prince Albert's wife was endlessly chic in a monochrome gingerbread-hued look featuring a longline wool coat, longline trousers, and court shoes by Gianvito Rossi.  

