Royal Style Watch: Princess Kate's designer coat to Meghan Markle's strapless gown

The month started strong with a glittering state banquet at Buckingham in honour of the Qatari state visit and there are plenty more sartorial highlights to come as the Princess of Wales hosts the British royals for her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service on 6 December.
Who was on our Royal Style Watch this December? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…
The Princess of Wales
Kate looked pristine as she welcomed the Emir of Qatar and his first wife, Sheikha Jawaher, at Kensington Palace in a maroon coat dress by Alexander McQueen styled with an elegant Sahar Millinery hat and the most timeless Chanel quilted bag in a matching merlot hue.
A bare-faced Zara Tindall rocked a totally different look as she took part in the final leg of the Cycle4Caroline Endurance Charity Cycle Challenge. The royal rocked burgundy leggings and a navy anorak for her sporty endeavour.
Queen Letizia
The Queen of Spain looked classically elegant at the commemoration of the 35th anniversary of El Mundo in a black tweed midi dress with a subtle silver thread for a festive twist. She styled her asymmetrical dress with on-trend kitten heels and drop earrings.
Prince Albert's wife was endlessly chic in a monochrome gingerbread-hued look featuring a longline wool coat, longline trousers, and court shoes by Gianvito Rossi.
