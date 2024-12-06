Royal Style Watch: Princess Kate's designer coat to Meghan Markle's strapless gown

Perhaps the best month of the year is upon us with the best dressed of the royal style set stepping out in all their stylish glory for the festive season.

November saw the likes of Duchess Sophie and Queen Mary, to Zara Tindall and Princess Anne get in the swing of autumn/winter style on coat-clad outings styled with the best designer boots.

The month started strong with a glittering state banquet at Buckingham in honour of the Qatari state visit and there are plenty more sartorial highlights to come as the Princess of Wales hosts the British royals for her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service on 6 December.

Who was on our Royal Style Watch this December? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…

1/ 7 © HENRY NICHOLLS The Princess of Wales Kate looked pristine as she welcomed the Emir of Qatar and his first wife, Sheikha Jawaher, at Kensington Palace in a maroon coat dress by Alexander McQueen styled with an elegant Sahar Millinery hat and the most timeless Chanel quilted bag in a matching merlot hue.

2/ 7 © Unique Nicole Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex oozed glamour as she graced The Paley Center Honors Fall Gala in a black strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with an incredible £30,000 diamond tennis necklace and strappy heels.

3/ 7 © PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo The Duchess of Edinburgh Duchess Sophie stunned in the Wessex Aquamarine tiara as she made an appearance at a Buckingham Palace state banquet honouring the Emir of Qatar and his wife during their state visit to the UK. The glittering diadem was styled with the Suzannah London 'Debutante' gown with a gorgeous boat neckline.

5/ 7 © Max Mumby/Indigo Zara Tindall A bare-faced Zara Tindall rocked a totally different look as she took part in the final leg of the Cycle4Caroline Endurance Charity Cycle Challenge. The royal rocked burgundy leggings and a navy anorak for her sporty endeavour.

6/ 7 © Europa Press Entertainment Queen Letizia The Queen of Spain looked classically elegant at the commemoration of the 35th anniversary of El Mundo in a black tweed midi dress with a subtle silver thread for a festive twist. She styled her asymmetrical dress with on-trend kitten heels and drop earrings.

