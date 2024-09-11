Royal Style Watch: from Princess Kate's boho gown to Meghan Markle's waist-cinching trousers

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Style Watch: from Kate Middleton's flattering gown to Meghan Markle's waist-cinching trousers
Duchess Sophie and Princess Beatrice reign supreme in the royal style set in September 2024

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
As we leave behind a summer of fabulous royal style, we look forward to autumn and the sartorial choices the colder weather will bring.

The month of September has started positively with a welcomed update from the Princess of Wales regarding the conclusion of her preventative chemotherapy for cancer. The royal looked radiant in the touching family video filmed with Prince William and their three children.

Across the pond, the Duchess of Sussex has been spotted in the first of her autumn/winter neutrals, while the Duchess of Edinburgh flies the flag for transitioning summer brights into the chillier months.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Queen Mary of Denmark are leading the way when it comes to stylish Euro royals, and the month has just begun.

Who was on our Royal Style Watch this September? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, was spotted at an intimate gathering at a new bookstore in Summerland, Santa Barbara where she looked radiant in cream. 

She styled matching separates from Ralph Lauren with black suede pumps and Logan Hollowell's '18 carat Fortuna Tennis Necklace with Diamonds in Yellow Gold' which retails for $30,000.

Princess Kate

Prince William and Kate Middleton with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis© Kensington Palace
Prince William and Kate Middleton with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales, 42, looked radiant as she announced she had completed her chemotherapy treatment. In a video shot by Will Warr, the royal was seen in a dreamy boho dress - the 'Castella' style from Veronica Beard with the 'Esplar Metallic-Trimmed Leather Sneakers' from Veja.

Queen Mary

Queen Mary in navy dress and hat© Getty
Queen Mary participated in a memorial service in connection with Flag Day for Denmark's expatriates

The Danish queen, 52, attended the parade on Denmark's flag day at the Christiansborg Palace Square where she was elegant in the navy 'Jubilee' dress with a square neckline from Jane Atelier with Gianvito Rossi pink pumps and the 'Small Whitney Bag' from Max Mara.

Duchess Sophie

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle where she re-wore her yellow 'Yahvi' dress from Beulah London with a Jane Taylor blue hat and Jimmy Choo heels.

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia wave in black and white look© Getty
Queen Letizia wore neutral businesswear

Queen Letizia of Spain, 51, attended the opening of the School Year 2024/2025 at the CEIP Maestra Placida Herranz where she looked pristine in black cigarette trousers with a striped puff sleeve shirt and open-toe heeled sandals.

Queen Máxima

Queen Maxima in burnt orange co-ord© Getty
Queen Maxima wore burnt orange to the Reinier de Graaf hospital

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, 53, was seen at the opening of the new endometriosis centre at the Reinier de Graaf hospital where she glowed in a rust orange ruffled co-ord from Claes Iversen with a pair of metallic heels in the same hue from Gianvito Rossi.

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend The Braemar Gathering 2024© Getty
Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend The Braemar Gathering 2024

Queen Camilla, 77, wore an unusual Fiona Clare dress covered in feather print to the Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park which was styled with a Philip Treacy hat and the Bottega Veneta 'Intrecciato Small Leather Shoulder Bag'.

Crown Princess Victoria

Crown Princess Victoria in spotty black and white dress© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria wore a floral headband

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, 47, made an appearance at a ceremony linked with the opening of the Swedish Parliament's fall session. She wore a belted black and white dress from & Other Stories which was teamed with Gianvito Rossi pumps and an Abro clutch.

Princess Charlene

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with their parents at the picnic© Getty
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their parents at the picnic

Princess Charlene of Monaco, 46, stole the show at the U Cavagnëtu picnic in a drop-shouldered asymmetrical red jumpsuit styled with a tan belt to match her leather pumps and earrings by Vanrycke Paris.

