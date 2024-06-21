Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' public engagement essential inherited from Prince William

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis' public engagement essential inherited from Prince William
Princess Kate always ensures the Wales children are ready for public engagements

George, Charlotte and Louis in nautical attire© Getty
Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
While the Wales children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have inherited many of their hobbies and mannerisms from their mother, the Princess of Wales, there's one element of public engagements that comes straight from their father, Prince William.

If you look back over the last decade of public appearances from the three young royals, you'll likely notice a trend emerging, and it's one that Prince William tapped into when he was a boy, too.

George set the trend when he was just one year old, and his younger siblings followed suit…

Prince William jumping with George, Charlotte and Louis on Norfolk beach© The Princess of Wales
The Wales children with Prince William

The trend we're talking about is the Waleses' penchant for nautical-inspired attire, from Princess Charlotte's striped Trooping the Colour outfit, to Prince George's adorable sailor suits and anchor-emblazoned knitwear.

Read on for all the best nautical-inspired outfits worn by the Wales family - including a special appearance from Prince William! 

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate both in nautical attire© Getty

Princess Charlotte in 2024

Just last weekend, Princess Charlotte coordinated with her mother in an adorable nautical blue and white dress.

Princess Charlotte and Prince William waving in 2023© Getty

Princess Charlotte in 2023

This is the second time the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter has embraced a sailor-inspired ensemble for the Trooping the Colour. In 2023 the youngster wore a red and white nautical dress.

Princess Charlotte in a striped nautical dress© Getty

Casual stripes

Not just reserved for formal occasions, Princess Charotte channelled a nautical theme when she watched the swimming at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, wearing a laidback striped dress.

Prince Louis waving while dressed in a sailor's outfit© Getty

Prince Louis' nautical outfit

Prince Louis wanted in on the sailor theme during the 2022 Trooping the Colour – and doesn't he wear it well?

Prince George in a striped polo shirt© Getty

Prince George taking to the water

Prince George's grandad Michael Middleton took him boating in 2019, with the future king donning the perfect stripey tee for the occasion.

The Wales family and Prince Harry on the way to Prince Louis' christening © Instagram

A subtle take on the trend

For Prince Louis' christening, Prince George wore a subtly naval-themed outfit, with a cute white and blue shirt creating a nod to the trend.

Prince George holding a baby Princess Charlotte© Instagram

Meeting his sister

When Prince George first posed with Princess Charlotte he wore a smart blue and white sailor-themed shirt.

Baby Prince George playing with an abacus© Getty

Prince George's first fashion foray

Princess Kate dressed her firstborn in nautical attire from the very start, with the boat emblazoned romper causing quite the stir in the baby fashion world.


Zara Phillips, Prince William and Lady Davina Windsor stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 1985© Getty

Prince William's nautical look

Setting the trend for royal kids in nautical attire, Prince William wore this sailor suit for the 1985 Trooping the Colour ceremony - so cute!

