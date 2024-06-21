Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' public engagement essential inherited from Prince William

While the Wales children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have inherited many of their hobbies and mannerisms from their mother, the Princess of Wales, there's one element of public engagements that comes straight from their father, Prince William.

If you look back over the last decade of public appearances from the three young royals, you'll likely notice a trend emerging, and it's one that Prince William tapped into when he was a boy, too.

George set the trend when he was just one year old, and his younger siblings followed suit…

© The Princess of Wales The Wales children with Prince William

The trend we're talking about is the Waleses' penchant for nautical-inspired attire, from Princess Charlotte's striped Trooping the Colour outfit, to Prince George's adorable sailor suits and anchor-emblazoned knitwear.

Read on for all the best nautical-inspired outfits worn by the Wales family - including a special appearance from Prince William!

1/ 9 © Getty Princess Charlotte in 2024 Just last weekend, Princess Charlotte coordinated with her mother in an adorable nautical blue and white dress.



2/ 9 © Getty Princess Charlotte in 2023 This is the second time the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter has embraced a sailor-inspired ensemble for the Trooping the Colour. In 2023 the youngster wore a red and white nautical dress.



3/ 9 © Getty Casual stripes Not just reserved for formal occasions, Princess Charotte channelled a nautical theme when she watched the swimming at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, wearing a laidback striped dress.



4/ 9 © Getty Prince Louis' nautical outfit Prince Louis wanted in on the sailor theme during the 2022 Trooping the Colour – and doesn't he wear it well?



5/ 9 © Getty Prince George taking to the water Prince George's grandad Michael Middleton took him boating in 2019, with the future king donning the perfect stripey tee for the occasion.



6/ 9 © Instagram A subtle take on the trend For Prince Louis' christening, Prince George wore a subtly naval-themed outfit, with a cute white and blue shirt creating a nod to the trend.



7/ 9 © Instagram Meeting his sister When Prince George first posed with Princess Charlotte he wore a smart blue and white sailor-themed shirt.



8/ 9 © Getty Prince George's first fashion foray Princess Kate dressed her firstborn in nautical attire from the very start, with the boat emblazoned romper causing quite the stir in the baby fashion world.



9/ 9 © Getty Prince William's nautical look Setting the trend for royal kids in nautical attire, Prince William wore this sailor suit for the 1985 Trooping the Colour ceremony - so cute!