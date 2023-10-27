James Middleton's wife Alizee Thevenet glows in double denim days after giving birth

It's official – there is a new addition to the Middleton family. James Middleton, the younger brother of Princess Kate was spotted for the first time with his newborn baby alongside his wife Alizee Thevenet and she looked glowing.

The financial analyst and sister-in-law to the Princess of Wales, 33, stepped out with her husband James, 36, for a stroll in Notting Hill with their £795 Silver Cross pram in a double denim look to die for.

© BACKGRID Alizee glowed in double denim

The new mother wore a dark wash denim shirt with an open collar and styled it with a pair of jeans in the matching wash with a fit and flare style for a casual 70s-inspired look.

© BACKGRID Alizee also carried a brown bag of shopping

She accessorised the casual denim ensemble with a simple black belt with gold hardware which tied her chunky black boots into the look.

© BACKGRID James and Alizee chatted as they enjoyed their walk

The star of the show was her fabulous brown coat. The piece looked like a soft suede shirt material and had a dark brown fur gilet piece over the top. She wore her phone with a crossbody strap around her torso and looked casually cool with a hot drink in hand.

© BACKGRID James looked smart in an autumnal look

Alizee looked effortlessly glowing with a boho aesthetic. She wore her long blonde locks down for a natural look and looked beautiful when she stepped out completely bare-faced. A simple pair of simple stud earrings and her sapphire engagement ring finished the look.

© BACKGRID The new parents looked relaxed and content

The new doting father also looked effortlessly autumnal in a casual look. James paired a khaki buttoned-up coat with a pair of navy cord trousers, mahogany-coloured Chelsea boots, and a light blue shirt. The Princess' brother added an extra touch of warmth with a mustard scarf tied in a knot around his neck.

© BACKGRID Alizee opted for a boho 70s look

The couple's new bundle of joy, whom we don't yet know the sex of, is the first cousin to Princess Kate and Prince William's children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. The newborn is also the first cousin to Pippa Middleton's three children whom she shares with her husband former professional racing car driver James Matthews – Arthur, five, Grace, two and Rose, one.

James announced that Alizee was pregnant in July via Instagram. In a photo of his wife and their pet golden retriever Mabel, the future king's brother-in-law wrote: "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

His wife glowed cradling her growing bump in an olive green midi dress in a bodycon fit with a delicate cream crochet bolero over the top. James has since shared photos of his wife during her pregnancy in sweet intimate moments.

In September, the entrepreneur shared a sweet photo with his wife on a boat while on holiday to celebrate their wedding anniversary. James wrote: "Happy Anniversary my darling Two years married and I couldn’t be more in love with you and still, the best is yet to come…"

The pair tied the knot in September 2021 after postponing their 2020 ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They wed in Bormes-les-Mimosas in Alizee's native France and she wore her mother-in-law Carole Middleton's 1980s gown.

