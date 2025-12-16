Princess Beatrice steps into Christmas with tumbling red hair and a classic dress at King Charles' royal lunch

Princess Beatrice brought bundles of Christmas pizzazz on 16 December as she arrived at Buckingham Palace for King Charles' annual pre-Christmas lunch. Performing the perfect sister act entrance, the mother-of-two, who shares Sienna, 4, and baby Athena, 11 months, with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, arrived in a car alongside her younger sister, Princess Eugenie.

Beatrice looked in great spirits as she arrived at the palace, exuding happiness as she took part in the much-loved Christmas tradition. The 37-year-old looked to be wearing a simple black ensemble with shoulder pads. Unfussy dresses with precision tailoring, like this, flatter the body and never go out of style. By looking smart and formal in this simple yet chic dress, the royal is adhering to the expected formality of the Yuletide lunch, which is a long-standing family custom.

© Max Mumby Beatrice wore a simple black dress as she arrived at Buckingham Palace

As a fashion editor who has been writing about the wonderful world of fashion for over fifteen years, I think if you have a Christmas party approaching, a little black dress is the ideal item to put on if you don't want to wear seasonal and sparkly looks. Simply amp up a LBD with shining accessories like Beatrice, who sported delicate hoop earrings for that ultimate glowing Christmas fairy finish.

© Max Mumby Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arrived together

Stylist Mandy Tucker agrees, previously telling us that we all have that "one dress that always delivers." She explained that many of us have a dress that we "reach for when your brain can't decide. It's the shortcut to feeling put-together, even when chaos reigns," she told us.

The history of the little black dress

Legendary French designer Coco Chanel coined the term the 'little black dress' in the 1920; 1926, to be exact. She debuted the 'black day dress' that year, which was revolutionary; previously, black dresses were often considered mourning attire. Many have said that Coco refined it and made it a universally elegant item that can be worn for any occasion.

© Agence France Presse Fashion designer Coco Chanel made the 'little black dress' trendy in the 1920s

Beatrice has been photographed in many black dresses over the years, ranging from her faithful, high street favourite, Zara, to her most-worn design from Beulah London, which she also has in a plethora of other colours, too. Each time the royal wears one of these frocks, everyone thinks it's a brand new item as the royal always adds a different handbag or a smattering of bold jewellery.

© Getty Beatrice is often photographed in her little black dress

How to style a little black dress at Christmas - a fashion editor's tips

A little black dress is famously plain, so to make it festive-ready, it's important to add some eye-catching jewellery.

© Reiss A black dress really benefits from metallic accessories

* Try statement pieces in gold, silver, or mixed metals, which will always stand out and look so striking against the dark shade of the frock.

* You could also add a sparkling clutch or metallic heels. This makes the dress appear party-ready and special in a flash.

Beatrice's glowing beauty look

Beatrice's hair also looked in incredible condition during the festive outing- her rich auburn tresses were straight, shining, and sleek, and tumbled about her shoulders in such a glamorous way. Her visage was also hydrated and smooth, giving us all winter skin envy. Her makeup was flawless and lightly defined.

The royal Christmas lunch

While it's unclear when the first official festive lunch took place, the lunch was a tradition started by Queen Elizabeth II, and her eldest son, King Charles, has lovingly continued it ever since her death in September 2022. The special occasion is an opportunity for the monarch to bring together members of the extended family who won't necessarily be present on the Christmas Day celebrations at Sandringham. It is one of the very few opportunities each year for the entire extended family to gather together, with sometimes as many as 70 members of the royal family heading to the Palace for the festive get-together.

Which royals attended the lunch?

So far, royals that have been seen attending this year are the Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Also pictured were Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, Duchess Sophie and her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, Lady Amelia Windsor, Flora Vesterberg and her husband, Timothy. See all the photos of the arrivals here.