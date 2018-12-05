8 Photos | Fashion

All the times the Duchess of Cambridge has worn a tiara

The Lover's Knot, Lotus Flower and Cartier Halo tiaras are Kate's favourites

...
All the times the Duchess of Cambridge has worn a tiara
You're reading

All the times the Duchess of Cambridge has worn a tiara

1/8
Next

Holly Willoughby stuns in floral-print dress currently ON SALE on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
kate-middleton-tiara-dec

The Duchess of Cambridge looked so beautiful at the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. Once again, the wife of Prince William wowed us in a breath-taking baby blue gown featuring jewelled embellishments – and of course her stunning tiara added that extra sparkle.

We don't often see the Duchess wear the regal headpiece – Kate only dons one for state banquets and receptions at Buckingham Palace, and of course she wore a tiara at her wedding to William back in 2011. In fact, the mum-of-three has only worn a tiara nine times since joining the royal family which includes just three different headpieces in all.

The Duchess has a particular favourite when it comes to her tiaras – and that's the famous Lover's Knot tiara. Kate wore the piece at her most recent outing at Buckingham Palace on 5 December and of course looked sensational. The tiara, which was originally made for the Queen Mother and later worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, features a dazzling pearl and diamond pattern.

kate-middleton-royal-family-honour

Duchess Kate also wore the Lover's Knot tiara in October 2018, when she attended a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace to honour King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima during their visit to the UK. Kate wore a beautiful blue Alexander McQueen gown along with the stunning headpiece.

kate-dec-17

It was jewels, jewels, jewels for Kate in December 2017! The royal was photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace for a diplomatic dinner with her husband Prince William, and she looked elegant in a white gown with diamond necklace and her favourite Lover's Knot tiara again. This time, Kate teamed it with some matching pearl drop earrings.

kate-red-necklace

A similar look to her previous tiara outing, here we see Kate in the exquisite Lover's Knot tiara again (she clearly loves it!) as she arrives at another state banquet at Buckingham Palace back in July 2017 to welcome King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. We love her ruby and diamond necklace too.

kate-red-16

Surprise, surprise, the Lover's Knot tiara again, but this time Kate wears the headpiece with an eye-catching red dress. The royal wore the jewelled air loom for the Diplomatic Corps reception back in December 2016.

kate-car-knot

You've guess it, the Lover's Knot! Yes, this is the very first time that Kate donned her now-trusty tiara, which she wore with a pretty lace gown and drop earrings to a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace.

kate-2015-red

Now, don't get too excited HELLO! readers, but it's a different tiara! On 20 October 2015, Kate stunned in the Lotus Flower tiara at a state banquet for the visit of the Chinese President. The piece originally belonged to the Queen Mother and was loaned to Kate for this occasion. She also wore it in 2013 for the Annual Diplomatic Reception.

kate-tiara-wedding

The royal wedding! Duchess Kate was simply mesmerising at her wedding to Prince William back in April 2011. The royal wore the exquisite Cartier Halo Tiara on her special day, which features over 800 diamonds. King George VI first commissioned Cartier to design the tiara for his wife, the Queen Mother in 1936, and it was then passed on to Queen Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries