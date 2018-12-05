21 Photos | Fashion

Duchess Meghan's most stylish outfits of 2018 – all the pictures

Givenchy, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera – relive Meghan's top fashion moments of the year

...
Duchess Meghan's most stylish outfits of 2018 – all the pictures
You're reading

Duchess Meghan's most stylish outfits of 2018 – all the pictures

1/21
Next

Duchess Kate lands in Cyprus in an olive green blazer and TROUSERS
meg-variety

It's been quite a year for the Duchess of Sussex. We’ve seen the new royal and wife of Prince Harry evolve from American actress to one of the most stylish members of the British Royal Family. Meghan started off 2018 on a high as fiancée to the dashing Prince, then wowed us all in her magnificent wedding dress in May, embarked on her and Harry's royal tour of Australia and then announced her pregnancy! Wow, what a jam-packed 12 months. Now we're all watching the Duchess' baby bump grow day by day.

Of course, Meghan has been every inch the trendsetter during the year, wearing everything from tuxedo dresses to striped maxis and chic trouser suits. She's even got into the royal swing of it with a few elegant hats à la Kate. And let's not forget her trademark Meghan bun – showing women the world over how to embrace the casual hairstyle.

As a little pre-Christmas fashion treat, we've compiled all of Meghan's best looks of 2018. Peruse at your leisure HELLO! readers, with a glass of warm mulled wine and a mince pie (or a cuppa and a custard cream). You're welcome.

Monochrome magic

How stunning was Meghan at the Royal variety Performance in November? The royal dazzled in this monochrome sequinned top by Safiyaa with floor-length black skirt.

meghan-markle-black-dress

The Duchess wears black

Oh, we just loved this beautiful black gown! Meghan wore the Gabriela Hearst dress at a reception in New Zealand during her and Harry's royal tour of the country. Those cute cap sleeves are to die for.

scribble-dress-oscar-de-la-renta

Meghan in Oscar

This has got to be our dream evening dress. The pretty bird pattern, the strapless shaping, the white netting – it's gorgeous! Meghan stepped out in this Oscar de la Renta gown at the Australian Geographic Society Awards.

meghan-markle-stripe-teal-dress

The classic shift dress

The Duchess totally nailed formal elegance in this green shift dress by Canadian designer Jason Wu during the royal tour.

meghan-blue-new

That cape dress

Sky blue gown, check. Floor-length cape, check. Showing off her style credentials once again, the Duchess wowed in this stunning dress by Safiyaa at a state reception in Fiji.

meghan-markle-white-tuxedo-dress

The white tux dress

We love, love, loved this outfit! Meghan chose this cute white tuxedo dress by Maggie Marilyn, a New Zealand-based sustainable brand, on the royal tour and it's still one of our faves.

meg-black-dress-tour

Meghan nails navy

Remember this outfit? The Duchess attended a formal reception with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wearing a stunning navy blue midi dress by Antonio Berardi. It's the kind of dress you'd wear time and time again.

meg-red-top-wheelchair

That stunning red top

Another one of our top Meghan looks! The royal looked amazing in this crimson wrap top by Scanlon Theodore at the Invictus Games in October. She teamed the top with what's thought to be her favourite Outland jeans and a pair of Sarah Flint heels.

meghan-stripes-bondi

Stripes on Bondi beach

We're still thinking about this fab maxi dress. The Duchess wore the olive and brown, striped outfit by local designer Martin Grant for an outing with local surfing community group 'One Wave' on Bondi Beach.

meg-white-blazer

Meg does casual

A more dressed down look for Meghan here, in a black roll neck top, skinny jeans and a gorgeous white striped blazer. She wore the ensemble for a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia.

yellow-dress

Lovely in yellow

Wow yellow is totally Meghan's colour! The former actress looked amazing in this yellow midi dress by Brandon Maxwell at the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception in July.

tech-park-green-skirt

Gorgeous in green

Another fashion hit from the Duchess. Here Meghan wore a chic green shirt by & Other Stories and a leather skirt by Hugo Boss for a visit to the University of Chichester Tech Park.

meg-pink-dress-nelson

Baby pink trench-dress

Everyone adored Meghan's blush pink trench coat dress by House of Nonie when she visited the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in July.

wimbledon-shirt

Meghan wows Wimbledon

This has got to be the ultimate tennis look! The royal was super stylish at Wimbledon in a blue striped shirt and cream high-waisted trousers by Ralph Lauren and a bag by Alturzarra. Jealous, us?

cream-with-queen

Gorgeous Givenchy

Can we have this dress please? Meghan turned heads in this beautiful fitted pencil dress by Givenchy at an official engagement with the Queen in June.

trooping-colour

Trending at Trooping

How could we forget this stunning outfit? The Duchess wore a seriously sophisticated dress by Carolina Herrera to 2018's Trooping the Colour.

prince-charles-bday

That Goat dress

How stunning did Meghan look back in May for Prince Charles' 70th birthday patronage celebration at Buckingham Palace?! The royal looked amazing in this elegant dress by upmarket brand Goat.

wedding-day

Meghan's wedding dress

There's no disputing it, Meghan's wedding gown was simply stunning and the classic design was timeless. We adored the dress by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. Relive that magic moment readers!

evening-bridal

Wedding dress no.2

No sooner had we recovered from seeing Meghan's gorgeous bridal gown and we were hit with another style gem – the Duchess' beautiful evening wedding dress by Stella McCartney. From the halter neck detail to the elegant fit, we still can't get enough of this dress.

green-dress-invictus

Meghan in florals

Such a pretty look from Meghan back in April. The royal wore this lovely green dress by self Portrait to the Invictus Games Reception at Australia House.

black-white-coat
Photo: © Getty Images

Marvellous in monochrome

Meghan was radiant in this smart navy and white outfit by J. Crew when she visited Birmingham with Prince Harry in March. Such a spot on look!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries