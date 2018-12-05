It's been quite a year for the Duchess of Sussex. We’ve seen the new royal and wife of Prince Harry evolve from American actress to one of the most stylish members of the British Royal Family. Meghan started off 2018 on a high as fiancée to the dashing Prince, then wowed us all in her magnificent wedding dress in May, embarked on her and Harry's royal tour of Australia and then announced her pregnancy! Wow, what a jam-packed 12 months. Now we're all watching the Duchess' baby bump grow day by day.
Of course, Meghan has been every inch the trendsetter during the year, wearing everything from tuxedo dresses to striped maxis and chic trouser suits. She's even got into the royal swing of it with a few elegant hats à la Kate. And let's not forget her trademark Meghan bun – showing women the world over how to embrace the casual hairstyle.
As a little pre-Christmas fashion treat, we've compiled all of Meghan's best looks of 2018. Peruse at your leisure HELLO! readers, with a glass of warm mulled wine and a mince pie (or a cuppa and a custard cream). You're welcome.
Monochrome magic
How stunning was Meghan at the Royal variety Performance in November? The royal dazzled in this monochrome sequinned top by Safiyaa with floor-length black skirt.