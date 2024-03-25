Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle flies under the radar in most unexpected designer cape
Prince Harry's wife swapped out her usual go-to fitted styles for something bolder

2 minutes ago
Meghan smiling in white blazer
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Meghan Markle stepped out for a low-key public outing last week in a look that followers of the royal didn't see coming. 

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was spotted alongside her husband Prince Harry, 39, looking radiant in the most unexpected black cape by Carolina Herrera. The piece featured sleeves that cut off at the elbow and a round neck, as well as a tiered detail across the chest. 

The garment, which was embroidered with delicate white flowers with green stems, was styled with a pair of black wide-leg trousers. She also ditched her go-to suede stilettos for a pair of pointed-toe flats. 

The Duchess styled her raven locks in loose waves, while her makeup look was glowing and featured a rosy pink cheek and matching lip colour. Completing her makeup was a pair of fluttery false lashes. 

Prince Harry stood next to his wife to host a viewing of The Kinsey Collection showcasing African American Arts and History at the SoFi Stadium in California. The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection and Foundation is an institution dedicated to the research, interpretation, and presentation of the African American experience.

The outing came shortly before the eyes of the world turned to Meghan's sister-in-law Princess Kate as she announced via a video message on Friday evening that she had been diagnosed with cancer. According to a new report in The Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not informed of the Princess of Wales' diagnosis before the public. 

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle sitting and looking at one another© Getty
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent well-wishes to Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan later said in a statement: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace." 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texa© Getty
Meghan was in Austin for the SXSW Conference and Festival

Before Meghan and Harry's outing last Thursday, Meghan showed off her sartorial prowess while out for dinner in Texas, though her chosen outfit was a far cry from her regal cape. The Duchess wowed in a fitted double denim look with a chic blazer from Heidi Merrick and the 'Goatskin and Grosgrain Slingbacks' from Chanel. 

It is not the first time that Meghan has rocked a caped look. Take a flick through the best in her collection…

A sombre occasion

Meghan Markle attending the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022© Karwai Tang

For the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan ensured she pulled the most tasteful black outfit from her wardrobe. She opted for a midi dress which happened to feature an elegant cape.

From her pregnancy wardrobe

Prince Harry in suit walking with Meghan in ivory caped dress© Getty

The former Suits star looked beautiful when she arrived at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco in Rabat in this off-white bump-skimming gown with a bold cape adorned with diamanté detailing.

Green with envy

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 09, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)© Gareth Cattermole

Meghan rocked this emerald green look to the Commonwealth Day Service in 2020 which was styled with nude heels and an incredible netted fascinator.  

Lady in red

Prince Harry in red jacket and Meghan in red caped dress© Getty

Meghan's ultimate cape moment comes from 2020 when the former actress attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in the most stunning red caped floor-length dress from Safiyaa. She styled the piece with a red satin clutch from Manolo Blahnik with a diamanté buckle and scarlet red heels.  

