Meghan Markle amazes fans with glowing new look

Meghan Markle was spotted during her time in Austin looking the picture of radiance.

The Duchess, 42, was seen posing for a photo where she stunned in all-black look comprised of a blouse with a collarless neckline and puff sleeves which was paired with a pair of black skinny jeans.

Prince Harry's wife wore a pair of black flats with gold embroidered detailing on the toe.

It was Meghan’s glowing skin that got the most attention. The former Suits actress looked lit from within with shining cheekbones, and a highlighted nose and inner corner of the eye which had her looking fresh from the beach.

Her signature waves also added to the beachy aesthetic. We also loved her subtle gold pendant necklace. The Duchess was seen with her husband paying a surprise visit to the family of Irma Garcia, a teacher who was killed in a school shooting in Texas in 2022. The late teacher sacrificed her life to protect her pupils at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Meghan and Harry posed for a photo with Irma Garcia's daughters and led the birthday celebrations for Irma's sister by bringing out a cake and singing 'Happy Birthday'. The couple has supported Irma's family since her death and after her husband passed away from a heart attack just days after her death.

© JohnMtz on X Harry and Meghan spent time with various members of the family

Irma Garcia’s nephew, John Martinez, revealed after the shooting that Meghan had called his mother to offer her condolences. He wrote on social media: "The Duchess, she’s so sweet and lovely, she really went out of her way to check on the family, it means so much."

© JohnMtz on X Harry and Meghan made a surprise visit to Uvlade

Last week was quite the week for Meghan. Prince Harry’s wife stunned in the 'Husband' shirt and the matching 'Lena' skirt from Guiliva Heritage which was in an ivory pinstripe silk material. The Duchess styles the satin ensemble with the chic 'Roman Stud Flat Mule in Ivory' from Valentino and the knotted hoop earrings from Bottega Veneta.

© Getty Meghan rocked an unexpected floaty skirt

She on appeared stage at the Austin Convention Center to sit on a panel at the SXSW event in Austin. Meghan sat alongside Errin Haines, Nancy Wang Yuen, Katie Couric, and Brooke Shields to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The stars discussed how women are treated on social media whilst Meghan’s husband Prince Harry looked on with pride.

© Getty Meghan challenges online abuse

Meghan was also spotted during her trip in a more relaxed look at La Barbecue restaurant. The former actress blended day and night with a double denim look comprised of an open-neck denim shirt with a pair of skinny jeans in a mid-wash.

Meghan teamed the ensemble with an ivory blazer by Heidi Merrick, adding a touch of sophistication. She amplified her look with a pair of capped-toe slingbacks from Chanel. Her jewellery was also impressive. Meghan stacked a Cartier watch alongside bracelets from Ariel Gordon and Logan Hollowell.

Meanwhile, her husband enjoyed a relaxed meal in a pair of navy slacks and a long-sleeve polo neck.