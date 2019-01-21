9 Photos | Fashion

9 times the Countess of Wessex dazzled us with her off-duty wardrobe

What a cool Countess…

Sophie Wessex wearing a rugby striped top in purple and pink
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge may be top of the list when it comes to royal style, but you can't ignore the Countess of Wessex! The wife of Prince Edward is also up there when it comes to the best-dressed royal ladies. The 53-year-old always wows onlookers with her fancy designer dresses - opting for Erdem, Victoria Beckham and Emilia Wickstead especially.  We love her typically polished, classic look - and not to mention her first-rate accessories - from nude clutch bags and heels to her Monica Vinader earrings. But you might be surprised to know that when it comes to dressing down - the royal has comfy casuals down to a fine art. Her off-duty wardrobe may be fuss-free but she never fails to look her best - even in jodhpurs and an anorak.

 

In 2014, Sophie watched the track cycling at the 20th Commonwealth Games. The royal wore a fuchsia and purple striped rugby top with simple white cut-off shorts. Colour block never looked so good!

 

Sophie Wessex wearing navy-blue trousers, blue blouse and wedges
Photo: © Getty Images
Dressing in top-to-toe black can wash out your skin tone - mother-of-two Sophie knows this; and when she watched RAF Wittering, HMS Daring and 5 Rifles compete over an assault course for the Wessex Cup at HMS Collingwood in 2014, the royal kept it simple in a navy blue tunic, cropped trousers and matching cork wedges. 

Sophie Wessex wearing a brown quilted jacket and corduroy trousers
Photo: © Getty Images
Throwing it back to 2004, Sophie wore a quilted brown jacket by Brown Country Clothing, as she took part in the Mitsubishi Charity Clay Pigeon shoot. Adding a white shirt and corduroy trousers, the mother-of-two was ready for action, especially with those fabulous caramel-toned brogues.

Sophie Wessex wearing a Breton striped top and sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
Proving that Breton T-shirts never go out of style, Sophie paired her nautical number with simple comfy trousers, espadrilles and a pair of retro-inspired sunglasses. With her blonde hair tied in a undone ponytail, the royal looked as happy and relaxed as can be. 

Sophie-Wessex wearing a white jumper and carrying a Burberry-bag
Photo: © Getty Images
Sophie stunned at The Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2000, wearing a sleeveless white roll neck knit with tailored check trousers. It's the type of ensemble that wouldn't look out of place today and we can't help but lust after that Burberry tote bag…

Sophie Wessex holding an umbrella and wearing a brown leather jacket
Photo: © Getty Images
Going hell for leather in this chic brown jacket, Sophie even made gloves look trendy in 1999, teaming her casual yet smart look with a roll neck jumper and of course a - Gucci bamboo bag which went perfectly with her designer umbrella.

Sophie Wessex horse-riding wearing jodhpurs
Photo: © Getty Images
We never thought jodhpurs were a serious fashion item, but since seeing these snaps of Sophie in action rocking a pair - maybe we have changed our minds! The royal was pictures riding in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire in 1999 and still looked as sleek as ever - also wearing a caramel tweed jacket and chocolate brown leather boots.

Sophie-Wessex wearing a tweed jacket, tweed skirt and sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
Back in 2007, Sophie, attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show and was the epitome of casual glam, putting together an equestrian-inspired look which consisted of a crew-neck jumper, a racing green jacket and skirt combo, as well as a crisp white shirt and designer sunnies.

Sophie Wessex wearing an army jacket and trousers
Photo: © Getty Images
Sophie may have been wearing a camouflage jacket, but she still made it work as she hosted a competition at RAF Wittering in 2016. A always, she made the separate her own, styling it with a dove-grey roll neck jumper, cargo trousers and ensured she tied her hair away from her face, with minimal makeup.

