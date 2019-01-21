9 times the Countess of Wessex dazzled us with her off-duty wardrobe

View Galleries
-
Royals wearing headbands! From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Diana
-
5 times Princess Diana gave us gym kit inspiration
If you need some inspiration as to what attire to rock to the gym, check out our roundup of Princess Diana's best fitness outfits...
-
The best new beauty buys for 2019 that you are going to get excited about
-
Looking for New Year's Eve party hairstyle ideas? Let these royal ladies inspire you
The royals know good party hair...
-
The bling statement earrings that Kate Middleton would go crazy for