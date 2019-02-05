﻿
Crown Princess Mary's best (birthday) suits

This royal knows the power of a tailored suit…

Princess Mary wearing a rose coloured suit by Andiata
As it's Crown Princess Mary's 47th birthday, we thought we'd document her best suits in recent years. Why? Because the Danish royal has worn some stellar suits, and they're bang on trend right now. Whether it's head-to-toe cream to muted greys and elegant black, here are Princess Mary's best power suits…

 

When Princess Mary exited a car on her way to an event in Finland, she looked like she was ready for business in her rose coloured business suit by Andiata. Interestingly, her choice of outfit could have been sending a message of 'don't worry, I've got this!' because at the time, her husband Crown Prince had been in hospital for back surgery, so she took over a few jobs for him. How do you show that you're ready to talk business? A girl boss suit, that's how. 

 

Princess Mary wearing a white suit by Max Mara
For a visit to Sweden, Princess Mary opted for a crisp white Max Mara suit which she teamed with a pair of snakeskin high heels and a statement Ole Lynggaard Copenhagen Leaf Brooch attached to her blazer.

 

Princess Mary wearing a shiny suit
Proving suits aren't just for the boardroom, they can make excellent evening wear as well. Princess Mary proved this when she arrived at the ECCO Walk in Style Awards to present an award on stage. She wore a shiny By Malene Birger two-piece, and a pair of Prada heels. We'd definitely wear this outfit from head to toe.

Princess Mary wearing a black suit
You can't beat a black suit, and Princess Mary proved black tailoring needn't be boring when you add a va-va-voom sheer top underneath a buttoned-up jacket.

Princess Mary wearing a cream suit
For a visit to Australia to discuss mental health in 2005, Princess Mary chose a trendy suit with flared trousers. This was the first time she wore a light coloured suit during a public engagement and now it's fast becoming one of her go-to outfits - and we royally approve.

 

