See what the royals wore when they left the hospital with their newborns

Kate Middleton on the hospital stairs cradling Prince George wearing a blue Jenny Packham dress
It’s become an iconic shot – the moment the royal parents reveal their newborn to the world. But, thanks to the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, it’s also become an iconic fashion moment. From Princess Diana to Princess Anne, we look back at the outfits new royal mums have chosen as they leave the hospital with their little ones for the first time.

 

The Duchess of Cambridge

 

The Duchess of Cambridge is a real pro when it comes to the ‘hospital stairs’ shot. For her first photo, incredibly just a few hours after the birth of Prince George in 2013, she wore a blue polka dot dress by Jenny Packham with her trademark nude wedges and a bouncy blow-dry.

 

Kate Middleton on the hospital stairs cradling Princess Charlotte wearing a yellow floral Jenny Packham dress
The Duchess of Cambridge

 

For Princess Charlotte’s birth in May 2015, Catherine was photographed wearing Jenny Packham outside the Lindo Wing again. This time, she chose a spring-yellow and white floral print shift dress which skimmed her tummy and showed off her glossy curls perfectly.

Kate Middleton on the hospital stairs cradling Prince Louis wearing a red Jenny Packham dress
The Duchess of Cambridge

 

It was a hat-trick for Jenny Packham as the Duchess yet again chose her label for her first post-birth picture. This time, however, she swapped the spring-time colours of her two previous outfits with a patriotic red, very appropriate as Prince Louis was born on St George’s Day. The dress was perfectly finished off with a lace Peter Pan collar and, of course, some nude heels.

 

Princess Diana on the hospital stairs cradling Prince Harry wearing a red dress
Princess Diana

 

Many eagle-eyed fans noticed the similarity between the outfit the Duchess of Cambridge wore for the birth of her second son, Louis, and the one Princess Diana wore for the birth of Prince Harry. Of course, Diana’s outfit came with 80s shoulder pads, which Kate decided against.

Princess Diana on the hospital stairs with baby Prince William wearing a polka dot dress
Princess Diana

 

The dress Princess Diana wore for the birth of Prince William in 1982 was a very roomy, polka dot green maxi dress. It came with a bow neckline detail and she accessorised it with some very sensible red flats.

 

Sarah Ferguson carrying Princess Beatrice out of the hospital in polka dot dress
Sarah, Duchess of York

 

Sarah Ferguson opted for this matronly floral print maxi dress for the birth of Princess Beatrice at the Portland Hospital in 1988. Her footwear choice was also very practical – some bow-detail black flats.

 

Sarah Ferguson wearing a pink, white and black jacket as she leaves hospital cradling Princess Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson

 

For the birth of Princess Eugenie in 1990, Sarah chose a very different look, a baby-pink, black and white pencil skirt suit with oversized buttons.

Princess Anne leaving hospital with Peter Phillips
Princess Anne

 

When Princess Anne gave birth to Peter Phillips in 1977 it was a bit of a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it affair. The princess didn’t want to show off and wore a headscarf and thick, heavy coat as she left the hospital staff with her newborn son.

Princess Anne leaving the Lindo Wing carrying Zara Philips
Princess Anne

 

The same couldn’t be said four years later. Princess Anne looked extremely chic on leaving the Lindo Wing, following the birth of her daughter Zara Philips in 1981. As well as a cape-style coat, she wore a vibrant orange tiered dress with oversized collars.

 

Sophie Wessex leaving the hospital with Lady Louise Windsor wearing a pink scarf
The Countess of Wessex

 

The Countess of Wessex gave birth to Lady Louise Windsor prematurely so had to wait nearly three weeks before she could take her home. When the family made their triumphant exit from Frimley Park Hospital, Sophie wore a velvet jacket and pink scarf to keep herself warm in the November weather.  

Sophie Wessex leaving hospital with son James wearing a tweed jacket
The Countess of Wessex

 

For her son James’ birth in 2007, Sophie wore a stylish double-fronted tweed jacket. Prince Edward was also dressed in tweed and the couple complemented each other as they showed off the new addition to the family.

Lady Sarah Chatto leaving hospital wearing yellow
Lady Sarah Chatto

 

Princess Margaret’s daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, donned a yellow velvet tunic and loose white trousers, as she stepped out of the Portland Hospital and introduced son Samuel to the world in 1996.

Princess Alexia of Greece leaving hospital with Anna-Marie
Princess Alexia of Greece

 

Princess Alexia of Greece opted for a loose aubergine-coloured trouser suit when she and her husband, Carlos Morales Quintana, welcomed their second daughter Anna-Marie.

Princess Alexia of Greece leaving hospital with son Carlos
Princess Alexia of Greece

 

A few years later, for the birth of her son Carlos, Princess Alexia again chose a loose, comfortable outfit but this time in white linen. She wore open-toe sandals on her feet.   

Princess Mathilde of Belgium  leaving hospital with Elizabeth
Princess Mathilde of Belgium 

 

Princess Mathilde of Belgium gives the Duchess of Cambridge a run for her money when it comes to the ‘Leaving Hospital’ shot. For her first child, Elizabeth, Mathilde looked chic in a stylish white coat and pinned-back hair.

 

princess-mathilde-hospital-stairs-sunflowers
Princess Mathilde of Belgium

 

Two years later, for Prince Gabriel’s birth in 2003, she looked relaxed and happy, leaving the Erasme Hospital in Belgium in an immaculate pale pink suit, accessorised with sunflowers.

 

Princess Mathilde of Belgium  leaving hospital with Prince Emmanuel
Princess Mathilde of Belgium

 

It’s 2005 and Mathilde is heading out of hospital again. This time she’s just given birth to Prince Emmanuel and she’s wearing a fashionable red-trim tweed coat with a wrap-around waist.

Princess Mathilde of Belgium  leaving hospital with Eleonore
Princess Mathilde of Belgium

 

For her fourth child in 2008, Eleonore, Princess Mathilde went back to white, wearing this neat collarless suit with chunky gold earrings and bracelets (after four children, she definitely deserves that bling).

