Kate Middleton's jewellery collection - see all of her precious pieces

You might like...
-
Royals wearing neon like the fash-pack on Instagram
Someone pass us the sunglasses...
-
Members of the royal family looking chic in Coral (aka Pantone’s Colour of the year for 2019)
It’s a big day when the Pantone Colour of The Year is announced - it sets the scene for fashion trends, beauty trends, homeware trends and the art...
-
Gucci gang! When royals rock Gucci like the Insta IT girls
From handbags to dresses, and even cute blouses, Gucci has fast-become the designer of choice for our favourite royal fashionistas. See all the best...
-
14 times Kate Middleton looked terrific in tweed
The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of tweed - there’s no doubt about that. From coats, to dresses, to suits and even shoes, we’ve spotted Kate...
-
'Tis the season to wear velvet! Royals wearing velvet
Searching for style inspiration this holiday party season? Take a cue from your favourite members of royalty and wear velvet! Check out our ALL the...