Kate Middleton's jewellery collection - see all of her precious pieces

Kate Middleton's jewellery collection - see all of her precious pieces
Kate Middleton's jewellery collection - see all of her precious pieces

Kate Middleton wearing Princess Diana's earrings at the BAFTAs 2019
Photo: © Getty Images
1/24

The Duchess of Cambridge sure has great taste when it comes to jewellery. Whether it's her favourite diamond drop earrings or the pieces she has worn lent to her by the Queen, not to mention the jewellery that once belonged to Princess Diana, these are all of her of precious gemstones…  

 

With her gorgeous one-shouldered gown, flawless makeup and perfectly-styled updo, there wasn’t anything we didn’t love about the Duchess of Cambridge’s BAFTAs 2019 red carpet look, but there was one detail that truly stood out – her earrings. Kate wore a pair of dazzling drop earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana for the occasion, and they set off her ensemble to perfection.

 

The awards show marked the first time Kate has been seen wearing the jewels, but she has inherited and borrowed several pieces from her late mother-in-law’s impressive collection since becoming engaged to Prince William in 2010.

Kate Middleton wearing Princess Diana's earrings
Photo: © Getty Images
2/24

These earrings were originally a wedding gift to Princess Diana, part of a suite of jewels given by Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia. Prince William gave the earrings to Kate after he proposed in 2010, and the Duchess updated the design into a drop style. They've become one of Kate's signature earrings through the years.

Kate Middleton's engagement ring close up
Photo: © Getty Images
3/24

Undoubtedly the best-known item in Kate's jewellery box is her engagement ring. Her late mother-in-law Princess Diana herself selected the unusual sparkler – an oval, royal-blue sapphire – after Prince Charles proposed in 1981. It was from a selection of rings from the former Crown jewellers Garrard of Mayfair. "It's very special to me. As Kate's very special to me now, it was right to put the two together," William said on the day of their engagement announcement. "It was my way of making sure my mother didn't miss out on today and the excitement, and the fact that we're going to spend the rest of our lives together.” The stunning central stone is a 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire, one of Princess Diana's favourite gemstones, while the 14 solitaire diamonds nestled around it are set in 18-carat white gold.

 

Kate Middleton wedding band and eternity ring close up
Photo: © Getty Images
4/24

Kate's traditional gold wedding band sits neatly beside her engagement ring and was made from the Royal family’s collection of Welsh yellow gold and is similar to the same worn by both the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William gifted the mother of his children a diamond eternity band following the birth of Prince George. The ring now sits beside her gold wedding band and diamond encrusted engagement ring.

Kate Middleton's watch is Cartier Ballon Bleu
Photo: © Getty Images
5/24

Kate is rarely seen wearing a watch in public, but this beautiful Ballon Bleu Cartier timepiece features a sapphire that perfectly matches the gem in her engagement ring. The retail price of the Cartier Ballon Bleu Medium watch in steel with a quartz movement that Kate is wearing is £5k.

Kate Middleton wearing her Cartier Trinity necklace
Photo: © Getty Images
6/24

Remember when Kate attended an event just before the London Olympics wearing a Cartier Trinity necklace? It was valued at £50k at the time, and the 18-carat chain features pavé diamonds as well as three intertwined circles of pink, yellow and white gold. It may well have been a gift for her 30th birthday from Prince William or her parents.

 

A St James's Palace spokesman said of the necklace: "It's a personal piece which she's had for some time. It's not an official Olympic item but it's appropriate to wear it."

Kate Middleton wearing Links of London earrings
Photo: © Getty Images
7/24

For one of her first glamorous outings following the Royal Wedding, the Duchess dazzled at the 10th Annual ARK (Absolute Return for Kids) gala dinner wearing Links of London Effervescence Bubble Stiletto earrings. Made of lavender iolite stones that sparkle in clusters, the sterling-silver danglers perfectly complemented her glittering Jenny Packham gown.
 

Kate Middleton wearing an Asprey London necklace
Photo: © Getty Images
8/24

While pregnant with Prince George in February 2013, the Duchess stepped out in London wearing her favourite Asprey London necklace. The 167 Button Pendant has a central amethyst stone surrounded by pave diamonds, all set in 18ct white gold. Engraved around the circumference of the disk is the flagship address "167 NEW BOND STREET LONDON".  The design of the pendant is inspired by buttons on old English garments.

Kate Middleton's jewellery at the BAFTAs 2017
Photo: © Getty Images
9/24

In February 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a glittering night at the BAFTAs. The pregnant Duchess looked incredible in a forest green gown by one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham. Eagle-eyed jewellery fans, however, were very excited by her choice of gems, including a jaw-dropping necklace and emerald earrings. Kate appeared to be making very good use of her stunning earrings because it turns out her earrings can be transformed into a drop style as well. We saw her in these in December 2014.
 

Kate Middleton in Los Angeles at a BAFTA event
Photo: © Getty Images
10/24

At the 2011 BAFTAs, Kate teamed her lavender Alexander McQueen gown with a stunning pair of chandelier-style diamond earrings on loan from Queen Elizabeth.

Kate Middleton's Kiki McDonough topaz earrings
Photo: © Getty Images
11/24

Kate wowed in a pair of blue topaz-and-diamond hoops by Kiki McDonough for a gala at the Royal Academy of Arts in 2012.

Kate Middleton's diamond bracelet gifted to her by Prince Charles
Photo: © Getty Images
12/24

At a Buckingham Palace reception, Kate was pictured wearing a spectacular diamond bracelet, which – along with a pair of matching diamond earrings – are believed to have been a gift from Prince Charles.

Kate Middleton wearing the bracelet gifted to her by Camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
13/24

Kate doesn’t often wear chunky jewellery, but this one has a special place in her heart. The disc charm bracelet was a wedding gift from the Duchess of Cornwall, who gave it to her shortly after she and William announced their engagement. William and Kate's names are engraved on either side of the charm, and Prince Charles's wife also has a similar version of the bracelet.
 

Kate Middleton wearing the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
14/24

We'll always be obsessed with this look! Back in December 2016, Duchess Kate dazzled at the Diplomatic Reception held at Buckingham Palace wearing the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara. The sparkling headpiece was a favourite of Prince William's late mother Princess Diana. The stunning piece was created by jewellers Garrard in 1914 for Queen Mary, from pearls and diamonds already in her family's possession.
 

Kate Middleton wearing the Royal Family Order brooch
Photo: © Getty Images
15/24

Kate was photographed wearing her Royal Family Order brooch to the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in October 2018. The diamond-encrusted brooch, complete with a small painting of the Monarch, is said to be the greatest honour the Queen can give to a female member of the royal family.

Kate Middleton wearing pearls
Photo: © Getty Images
16/24

In November 2017, Kate was spotted wearing a four-strand pearl choker for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 70th-anniversary celebration at Windsor Castle. The piece features a central diamond clasp and was commissioned using a collection of cultured pearls given to Queen Elizabeth by the Japanese government, and was worn by Princess Diana during the 1980s.
 

Kate Middleton wearing Cassandra Goad Temple of Heaven earrings
Photo: © Getty Images
17/24

At a museum launch reception, Kate wore her hair in her signature half-updo to show off her gorgeous Cassandra Goad Temple of Heaven earrings. These earrings, which can be made to order for £1,725 are from the 'Journey to China' collection and inspired by the detail of circles and squares that decorate the roof edge of the Temple of Heaven built in about 1530 during the Ming Dynasty.  

 

Kate Middleton wearing a diamond cross necklace
Photo: © Getty Images
18/24

At a reception to mark the launch of Tusk Trust's US Patron's Circle in Santa Barbara, Kate paired an elegant diamond-cross pendant with a pair of sapphire-and-diamond drop earrings, reported to be remodelled versions of one of Princess Diana's favourite pairs.

Kate Middleton wearing the halo tiara on her wedding day
Photo: © Getty Images
19/24

For the Royal Wedding, Queen Elizabeth loaned her granddaughter-in-law the spectacular Cartier Halo tiara. Made in 1936 and purchased by the Duke of York (later King George VI) for his wife, Elizabeth's mother (also Elizabeth), Her Majesty had received it as an 18th birthday present, at which time she was still Princess Elizabeth.
 

Kate Middleton's jewellery on Christmas day
Photo: © Getty Images
20/24

Kate is also often spotted wearing diamond and green amethyst drop earrings set in 18-carat gold by Kiki McDonough. She debuted these for her first Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham in 2011. According to Kiki, you get two pairs of earrings in one with these – you either wear the diamond hoops on their own or add the drop for a stunning classic look.

Kate Middleton wearing a Zara necklace
Photo: © Getty Images
21/24

For the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom screening, Kate made headlines when she paired her floor-length Roland Mouret designer gown with a £20 statement necklace from Zara.
 

Kate Middleton wearing the maple brooch
Photo: © Getty Images
22/24

The Queen Mother’s Maple Leaf brooch was the perfect accessory for Kate’s patriotic red jacket when the Duchess visited Calgary Zoo in July 2011.

Kate Middleton wearing Mouawad necklace
Photo: © Getty Images
23/24

Kate added a pop of colour with her diamond and ruby jewellery to her black velvet Alexander McQueen gown back in 2011 when she attended the Night of Heroes: The Sun Military Awards. The collection is by Mouawad, which has been in business for more than 100 years. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, celebrities are often seen wearing Mouawad pieces on the red carpet. One of the company’s more notable products: the jewel-encrusted ‘Fantasy Bras’ worn on the Victoria’s Secret runway every year.

Kate Middleton wearing a Cartier necklace which belonged to the Queen
Photo: © Getty Images
24/24

All eyes were on Kate’s eye-popping necklace when she attended the Portrait Gala in 2014. The exquisite Cartier piece holds 38 diamonds and was a gift to Queen Elizabeth from Nizam of Hyderabad at her wedding to Prince Philip.

