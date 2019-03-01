﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

Duchess Kate's best fashion moments in LK Bennett

It was recently announced that the brand may be closing

kate-middleton-nude-high-heels
Photo: © Getty Images
There's no denying that the Duchess of Cambridge loves high-street store L.K. Bennett - she famously wore the brand's £195 'Sledge' nude pumps religiously during her first few years as a royal, and has sparked countless sell-outs after wearing a number of cult items from the British fashion staple. But, it was recently revealed that the label is facing administration, despite the 'Kate effect' - which the Duchess was no doubt saddened to hear. 

Linda Bennett OBE founded the brand in 2005 when she set up her first shop in Wimbledon Village, famously stating that her goal was to create "something in-between the designer footwear you find in Bond Street and those on the high street." She certainly found herself with plenty of high-profile fans in her classic footwear, since she designed the Duchess of Cornwall’s wedding shoes for her marriage to Prince Charles in 2005, too. Here's hoping the brand will be saved - we're sure Kate will continue to wear her favourite pieces! Let's reminisce…

kate-middleton-green-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
We could never forget Kate's gorgeous polka dot moment in her L.K. Bennett 'Mortimer' dress - it unsurprisingly sold out after she wore it to visit Evelina London Children's Hospital in December 2018. It's back in stock now though, in a number of sizes - time has never been more of the essence…

kate-middleton-boots
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess is a big fan of her Marissa black suede ankle boots, which again were snapped up off the shelves after she stepped out in them at an Enfield primary school in February 2019. 

kate-lk-bennett-pumps
Photo: © Getty Images
Another shot of Kate wearing her favourite nude heels from the brand, pictured here during a royal visit to Canada in 2011. Her straw 'Nina' clutch, also from the store, was another go-to accessory at the time. 

kate-teal-lk-bennett
Photo: © Getty Images
Rocking a retro eighties silhouette during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee tour of the UK in 2011. You guessed it - Kate's 'Davina' dress and 'Jude' peplum jacket sparked a huge sell-out as fans rushed to copy her.

kate-blue-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Another of Kate's favourites is this blue pencil dress, which she first wore in 2014 - she recycled it later that year to visit the Tower Of London's stunning First World War installation by artist Paul Cummins.

kate-poppy-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate's white and blue 'Lasa' poppy dress was arguably one of her best-known, worn on a number of occasions and copied by celebs including Amanda Holden and Susanna Reid. 

kate-obamas
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess welcomed the Obamas to Kensington Palace in 2016 wearing this gorgeous floaty midi dress by L.K. Bennett, cinched in at the waist with a belt.

kate-natural-history
Photo: © Getty Images
She wore the brand's 'Cersei' dress for an engagement at the Natural History Museum in November 2016.

kate-lk-bennett-coat
Photo: © Getty Images
Her fitted red 'Ami' coat was another favourite, worn on a number of occasions. Here, Kate arrived to meet staff and volunteers from the Royal British Legion's London Poppy Day Appeal at Kensington Palace in 2013.

kate-coat
Photo: © Getty Images
Wrapping up in a new L.K. Bennett coat for a visit to Manchester in 2017. Kate had recently announced she was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

