Every one of Princess Kate's elegant Easter Sunday outfits since becoming royal

The Princess of Wales' presence at this year's annual Easter Matins Service will be hugely missed by her family and devoted royal watchers, who often delight in the Princess' stunning sartorial displays.

Princess Kate, 42, will not be joining her family at St George's Chapel in light of her ongoing treatment of preventive chemotherapy, which she revealed had come as a "huge shock" to her and her family.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales reveals she has cancer in moving video

The annual Easter Service is often an opportunity for the royals to engage in stylish splendour, debuting marvellous millinery, bold spring colours and fabulous tailored outfits from their favourite designers before following the service with a traditional roast lamb lunch at Windsor Castle.

In previous years, the Wales family have been known to put on a united front in matching outfits, with Princess Charlotte often twinning with her mother in a similar outfit and matching hair.

While the nation wishes the Princess of Wales well in her ongoing recovery, we look back at each and every one of the royal's Easter Sunday outfits through the years.

The rebellious manicure, 2023 © Getty Princess Kate looked radiant as ever in her figure-skimming 'Mayfair' number for last year's service, dressing for the spring sunshine in one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker. The royal mother-of-three styled her chocolate brown tresses in elegant tumbling curls beneath an electric blue pillbox hat from Lock & Co, and debuted a seriously slick red manicure - a first for the princess.

© Getty According to royal etiquette, faux nails or brightly-coloured nails were reportedly discouraged by the late Queen for public appearances, so Kate's vampy ruby-hued talons marked a modish change for royalty's best dressed lady.



Twinning with Princess Charlotte, 2022 © Antony Jones Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte were the sweetest mother-daughter duo on Easter in 2022. Looking divine in powder-blue shades, Kate donned a custom Emilia Wickstead coat dress and a matching Emmy London suede clutch, while her daughter looked equally chic in a floral dress and powder-blue tights. The Easter Matins Service had been postponed due to pandemic restrictions for the two years prior, making Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first arrival at the chapel a great surprise for royal watchers.

Princess Kate's recycled Alexander McQueen dress, 2019 © Getty The ever-stylish princess couldn't have looked more elegant when she chose to rewear her sky-blue Alexander McQueen coat dress to St George's Chapel in 2019. The wife of Prince William had previously worn it five years prior, on Easter Sunday while in Australia.



Pregnant with Prince Louis, 2018 © Getty She was just just weeks away from giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis, when the Princess of Wales stepped out in a pleated coat by Catherine Walker and sky-high suede heels on Easter Sunday. The Princess rarely opts for monochromatic brown, instead preferring to take style notes from the late Queen Elizabeth II's delightfully bright wardrobe in more recent years.

Princess Kate's Easter debut, 2017 © Getty Prince William and Princess Kate had been married for six years before Kate joined the royal family at St George's Chapel on Easter Sunday - and what a debut it was. Opting for an elegant cream coat dress, the mother-of-three turned to her most-trusted designer, Catherine Walker, to fashion a pristine ensemble.