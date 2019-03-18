﻿
Royal fashion faux pas! Fashion mishaps from Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton

Fashion mistakes happen to the best of us!

Loved Holly Willoughby's pink check Mango skirt? It's 40 per cent off in the mid-season sale
meghan-markle-red-dress
Let's face it, the royal family are impeccably well dressed, it's a fact. During numerous public engagements and appearances, the royals very rarely have a hair out of place, nor do they sport smudged lipsticks, shirts not tucked in, or crumpled trousers. But sometimes (not very often, mind) they show they are just like the rest of us, proving the odd fashion faux pas can happen. We've rounded up all the times our  favourite royals really do keep it real; From tags left on dresses, holes in the soles of shoes, to shirts worn back to front, and muddy heels! And we have to say, from the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry to Duchess Kate and Prince William, they all style it out perfectly. 

 

Tags left on!

 

First up, we have the Duchess of Sussex, who made a fashion mistake which we have all done in our time - she left a tag on a dress. The wife of Prince Harry stunned, as always, when she arrived in Tonga back in October 2018 for the royal tour, wearing a bright red Self-Portrait dress, which had the return label hanging at the back. Whoops! The designer's card could be seen attached from inside the skirt of her dress and we just wanted to rip it off for her...

 

prince-harry-shoe-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Holes in shoes

 

We all have that pair of shoes that are hugely worn in, but are so comfy that we just can't part with them. Prince Harry is no exception! In August, the royal attended the wedding of his childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee and his favourite black brogues had a hole in the sole. Eek! Time for a new pair, H!

kate-middleton-black-trousers
Photo: © Getty Images
Back-to-front shirts

 

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the most well-put-together ladies we have ever seen but even she has made a fashion boo boo in her time. In March 2019, the mother-of-three rocked an eye-catching purple Gucci blouse, which came complete with a pussy-bow necktie. We couldn't help but notice that Kate looked to be wearing the £799 blouse the wrong way round. In pictures on shopping websites online, the blouse had the button section at the back, but the royal had the buttons done up at the front. On the Net-a-Porter website the description states: "Cut from fluid silk-crepe, this style has a loose silhouette and features fabric-covered buttons that run down the back." Well, Kate, you still pull it off.

 

meghan-markle-handbag
Photo: © Getty Images
Plastic seals left on handbags

 

During an official visit to Ireland in 2018, former Suits star Meghan dazzled in a bottle green outfit when she was snapped stepping off the runway, carrying a tan leather handbag by Scottish brand Strathberry. Beady eye royal fashion fans realised that she had made a simple mistake - forgetting to take off the protective plastic which was placed on the robust gold studs at the bottom of the bag. Meghan must have been in a hurry – and who can blame her with that  hectic schedule of hers, right?

meghan-markle-green-self-portrait-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Muddy high heels

 

In April 2018, Meghan attended the Invictus Games reception in London with then-fiancé Prince Harry, rocking a green Self Portrait midi dress with a pair of very expensive Manolo Blahnik BB black suede shoes, but the skinny spine heels of the shoes were covered in... filthy mud! Yes, really. The royal must have worn the shoes as she walked through mud and forgot to clean them afterwards. Don't worry Meghan, it happens to the best of us!

 

prince-william-david-attenborough
Less-than-perfect footwear

 

In January 2019, Prince William looked suave and stylish in Switzerland, where he attended the World Economic Forum to speak with David Attenborough. The conversation, which was streamed live online, drew in viewers from all over the world – though many royal watchers got a little distracted when they noticed William seemed to have a hole in the sole of his shoe, which was clearly on display as he sat with his legs crossed. Oops!

kate-middleton-stuck
Photo: © Getty Images
Heels stuck in drains...

 

At the St. Patrick's Day parade at the Aldershot Barracks way back in 2013, Duchess Kate got her high heel boot stuck in a metal drain. Oh no! The mother-of-three totally pulled it off though, giggling as she very swiftly removed it. If only we could look that calm and collected...

 

