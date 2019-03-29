﻿
How high dare Kate & Meghan go? The Royal Heel-O-Metre

Kate Middleton wearing high shoes
How does your favourite royal measure up in the height department? We’re not just talking feet and inches but heel height too. Whether it’s flats, boots, kitten heels, wedges or stilettos, see how the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Queen Elizabeth II fare when put to HELLO!’s exclusive Heel-O-Metre.  

 

The Duchess of Cambridge 

 

The Duchess of Cambridge’s heel height of choice tends to be about 3.5 inches, and she likes them lean and elegant. Kate measures 5ft 9in so, in heels, she’s often 6ft 1in; Prince William, at 6ft 2in, is only just taller.

 

Princess Beatrice wearing high shoes
Princess Beatrice

 

Height-wise, Princess Beatrice takes after her grandmother and is 5ft 4in. The diminutive royal often gives herself a bit of a lift with a wedge, block heel or stiletto, usually around the four-inches mark.

Meghan Markle wearing high shoes
The Duchess of Sussex

 

We all know Meghan loves her high heels - and she likes them really high! A big fan of the Italian shoe brand Aquazzura, most of the royal's heels are from 3½ in to 4.5½ in height. At 5ft 6, Meghan is shorter than her husband Prince Harry, who's 6ft 1.  

Interestingly, it would appear that Meghan even wears shoes a little too big for her. Fashion stylist Harriet Davey explained to The Sun: "Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they're at an event or on the red carpet and it's for one reason we can all relate to—to avoid blisters."

 

She continued: "There's nothing worse than uncomfortable shoes (we've all been there on a night out) and when celebs like Meghan are wearing heels for a long period of time their feet can often swell up. The swelling can cause blisters and in the long run bunions—like long-time heel fan Victoria Beckham has been rumoured to suffer with."

 

The Queen wearing her loafer shoes
The Queen

 

Queen Elizabeth II is 5ft 4in, making her small in royal circles but just above average nationwide. Despite being much shorter than her husband (Prince Philip, in contrast, is 6ft), the Queen rarely wears high heels, preferring sensible loafers with at-most a two-heel block heel.  

 

Sophie Wessex wearing high shoes
The Countess of Wessex

 

The Countess of Wessex is 5ft 5in and isn’t averse to giving her height a helping hand when it comes to her heels. She opts for around three inches but prefers a wedge heel to stilettos, for added comfort.  

The Duchess of Cornwall wearing high shoes
Camilla Parker Bowles

 

Many will be surprised to learn that the Duchess of Cornwall stands at 5ft 8in. Prince Charles is 5ft 10in and it’s rare that you’ll see his wife wearing anything higher than two-inch heels.

Zara Tindall wearing high shoes
Zara Tindall

 

Zara Tindall is 5ft 6in but, as she spends much of her time in paddocks and fields, when it comes to footwear, she opts for riding boots, flats or trainers instead of anything with any kind of heel.

 

Princess Diana wearing high shoes
Princess Diana

 

Princess Diana was famously 5ft 10in, the same height as Prince Charles. High heels weren’t en vogue in the 80s and 90s so her choice of heel tended to be low, at the most two inches.

 

sarah-ferguson-shoes
Sarah Ferguson

 

Sarah Ferguson is tall by royal standards, at 5ft 8in, but she doesn’t shy away from adding a few more inches with her shoes. You’ll often find her in a pair of stylish three-inch stilettos, bringing her height up to 5ft 11in.

princess-eugenie-shoes
Princess Eugenie

 

Princess Eugenie is 5ft 5in and likes to supplement her height with a heel. She isn’t afraid to go too high, often stepping out in up to four extra inches.

princess-anne-shoes
Princess Anne

 

Like her daughter, Zara Princess Anna, isn’t a fan of high heels. She loves boots, wearing them off-duty and sometimes on-duty too. Anne is 5ft 6in and it’s rare you’ll find her wearing anything higher than a one-inch block heel.

