Royal mother of the bride Princess Michael of Kent's most glamorous looks over the years

She always looks incredible!

Photo: © Getty Images
As we approach the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor, we thought it was only appropriate that we take a look back at her mother Princess Michael of Kent's most memorable fashion moments over the years - because boy, there's been lots of them! The glamorous 74-year-old is often pictured at royal events wearing ultra-chic outfits, and will no doubt look stunning as mother of the bride on Saturday 18 May.

The Princess and her husband Prince Michael, who is the Queen's cousin, recently announced their daughter Gabriella's happy engagement news – with a statement that read: "Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr Thomas Kingston. The engagement took place in August; Mr Kingston proposed on the Isle of Sark." The wedding countdown is on! Scroll down to see some of Princess Michael's incredible royal outfits…

Photo: © Getty Images
As the Princess prepares to celebrate the wedding of her daughter Gabriella, here's a stunning shot from her own nuptials in 1978. Then known as Baroness Christine von Reibnitz, she and Prince Michael married in a civil ceremony at the town hall in Vienna. They later celebrated with a ball, where the bride wore the City of London diamond fringe tiara, and this gorgeous frilled gown.

Photo: © Getty Images
Looking every inch the happy bride at her civil marriage ceremony in Vienna's town hall, wearing stunning pearl jewellery. The couple married on 3 July 1978.

Photo: © Getty Images
She wowed in this floral floor-length dress at the Grosvenor House Hotel Horse and Hounds Ball in 1985, alongside her husband. Bring back ballgown gloves, we say!

Photo: © Getty Images
During the same year, she attended a London charity dinner in this black and pink halterneck gown, with a daring keyhole cut-out at the bust.

Photo: © Getty Images
On the Buckingham Palace balcony with her husband and two children Lord Frederick and Lady Gabriella Windsor, at the Trooping The Colour ceremony in 1988.

Photo: © Getty Images
Another gorgeous formal outfit came in January 1990, when the Princess arrived at an event in this incredible monochrome gown.

Photo: © Getty Images
Looking bold and beautiful in a pink and black ensemble in 1992, to unveil the 'Horses Of Helios' In London.

Photo: © Getty Images
She wore another bright pink look to a charity polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club in July, 2000. Those Christian Dior sunglasses are pretty special, too.

Photo: © Getty Images
We love this bold colour combination! Here, the Princess is pictured attending the preview of the Frieze Art Fair in 2007.

Photo: © Getty Images
In May 2014, she arrived at an art event wearing this stunning polka dot jacket, offset with her statement turquoise earrings. Love!

Photo: © Getty Images
Looking effortlessly chic at Royal Ascot in 2017. This belted safari-style dress wouldn't look out of place on the Duchess of Sussex today, we reckon…

Photo: © Getty Images
She also wore a neutral ensemble to the annual Founder's Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in June 2018.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Princess wore a stunning tiara and an incredible aquamarine and pearl necklace for a state banquet to mark the King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' visit to the UK in October 2018.

