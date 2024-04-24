Duchess Sophie shines bright in fitted dress and snakeskin accessory

The Duchess of Edinburgh's warm personality shone through as she visited volunteers from The King's Arms Project in Bedford on Tuesday.

Sophie, 59, looked angelic wearing the elegant 'Seymore' dress from royally-loved brand, Gabriela Hearst. Complete with a fitted bodice and chic capped sleeves, the Duchess' oatmeal-hued dress looked divine on her feminine silhouette.

The wife of Prince Edward proved her sartorial prowess as she effortlessly layered with a caramel Alpaca blazer from Max Mara and slipped into ballet pink pumps embellished with a singular pearl from Jimmy Choo.

© The Royal Family The Duchess of Edinburgh visited The King's Arms Project in Bedford

Most striking about her neutral-toned outfit, however, was Duchess Sophie's 'Moneypenny' bag from Sophie Habsburg. The vibrant clutch was crafted from a tangerine snakeskin leather with a Cognac orange wallet affixed to the front.

The mother-of-two, who was visiting The King's Arms Project to learn more about homelessness, looked utterly radiant as she added a peachy blush and golden bronzer to highlight her natural features.

© The Royal Family Duchess Sophie looked radiant as she met with volunteers

"Today, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited The King’s Arms Project, a charity dedicated to tackling homelessness, displacement, and isolation in the Bedford area," penned the royal family's official account on Instagram.

"During the visit, Her Royal Highness joined an English language class to find out how immigrant and refugee women are gaining independence through learning the language they need for everyday conversations and interactions."

© The Royal Family Duchess Sophie stunned in neutrals during her poignant engagent

Royal fans were quick to react to the photographs of the Duchess of Edinburgh, noting Sophie's radiant smile and "beaming" face. "Beautiful photos of the Duchess of Edinburgh, she has such a warm, welcoming smile!" commented one fan, as another wrote: "Great hair! Love this style on her! Gorgeous. Well done!"

"I'm sure they feel extra inspired and encouraged by the radiating Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie's supporting visit!" added a third fan. Sophie's engagement comes shortly after King Charles granted prestigious new roles to four senior members of the royal family, including his wife, Queen Camilla.

As formally announced by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Her Majesty has been appointed to be Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Gloucester were also named as royals taking on new major roles, Duchess Sophie was not included in the royal shakeup.