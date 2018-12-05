10 times Duchess Kate has worn a tiara and looked like a Queen

If there's one thing most royal fans look forward to, it's seeing their favourite Duchess in a sparkling tiara! And while such moments are fairly rare for British royals, there have been a number of formal occasions when the Duchess of Cambridge has popped on her very own piece of diamond headwear – most recently at a state banquet held in honour of Donald Trump's visit to the UK. Didn't she look stunning?
We don't often see Kate wear a tiara – the exclusive accessories are saved only for state dinners and receptions at Buckingham Palace, and of course she wore a tiara at her royal wedding to William back in 2011. In fact, the mum-of-three has only worn a tiara a handful of times since joining the royal family, which includes just three different pieces in total.
The Duchess has a particular favourite when it comes to head candy – and that's the famous Lover's Knot tiara. Kate wore the piece at her most recent outing at Buckingham Palace, with her gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown. The tiara, which was originally made for the Queen Mother and later worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, features a beautiful pearl and diamond design. Scroll down to see all of Kate's regal tiara moments...