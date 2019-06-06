﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

Royal men in uniform: From Prince William to Harry and Carl Philip, of course

Maybe bookmark this one...

...
Royal men in uniform: From Prince William to Harry and Carl Philip, of course
You're reading

Royal men in uniform: From Prince William to Harry and Carl Philip, of course

1/9
Next

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg will soon reach HUGE relationship milestone
Prince Harry in his Founder's Day Parade Uniform
1/9

We’ll admit it. There’s something about a man in uniform that makes us a little bit gooey. It started with those Prince Charming moments from our favourite Disney films, and Richard Gere in An Officer and a Gentleman meant that we never really grew out of those costume crushes. The royal family have worn their fair share of uniforms over the years, so whether you prefer a bit of camouflage from their army-serving days, or suited and booted in full formal dress, we’ve chosen nine of the very best. Because we’re nice like that….

 

Prince Harry, Founder’s Day Parade, 2019

Now, throwing it back to when Prince Harry pulled out all the stops for the 2019 Founder’s Day Parade - he’s been rocking his beard recently which looked perfectly groomed alongside his Blues and Royals frock coat. Well, while Meghan is on maternity leave, we need some other royal outfits to appreciate (because we’re missing the Duchess’ tuxedo dresses and simple silhouettes), and Harry certainly nailed it.

Prince William in Navy Uniform
2/9

Prince William, Dartmouth 2008

Sometimes, it’s not all about gold cuffs and sashes. Prince William proves that the simple shirt uniform can work wonders, from when he trained with the Royal Navy in 2008. He had just completed his training with the Royal Air Force and was spending two months at Britannia Royal Naval College, because you can never be too multi-talented, of course. And we love how he has a name tag, as if anyone would forget who he is.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden wedding uniform
3/9

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, Royal Wedding 2015

Royal weddings have as many designer gowns and famous faces as a Paris Fashion Week catwalk show, and although most eyes often fall on the bride’s gown, it’s also an opportunity for a Prince to dust off his finest uniform. So, with that in mind, Prince Carl Phillip’s could just be our favourite yet. The jacket, the bow tie, the hat… he could be the poster boy for Savile Row tailoring if he wasn’t so busy with his royal duties.

Prince Harry in army uniform
4/9

Prince Harry, Suffolk 2010

Prince Harry visited RAF Honington in Suffolk in July 2010, but with his head-to-toe camo look, it looks like he could be starring in the next Blockbuster film featuring a red-haired soldier and a lot of stunts. In fact, why doesn’t someone make this right away? We know it can end in a fairytale wedding…

Prince William royal wedding uniform
5/9

Prince William, Royal Wedding 2011

Predictable, us?! Well, maybe a bit. But watching the third in line to the British throne marry his university sweetheart Kate Middleton made us believe in fairytales again, and that first look of Prince William had us putting down our prosecco for one second and admire how well he pulled off his Irish Guards officer uniform. He wore a forage cap with the regiment’s motto ‘Quis Serabit?’, which translates as ‘who shall separate us?’. All together now - awwwww.

Prince William in uniform in Australia 2013
6/9

Prince Harry, Australia 2013

Prince Harry attended the 2013 International Fleet Review in October 2013 to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy’s fleet arriving into Sydney. Not only does he look pretty dashing, we’re also dying to know what brand of washing powder he uses because those whites are gleaming. Must be a royal thing.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden at Prince Alexander christening
7/9

Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden, 2018

No list of dashing and dapper royals is complete with Prince Carl Phillip, so here he is in all his finery at the christening of Prince Alexander of Sweden. His impeccable suit without an ill-fitting button in sight sets the standard for uniforms everywhere. Princess Sofia is one lucky lady!

Prince Harry royal wedding uniform
8/9

Prince Harry, Royal Wedding 2018

Wow. The moment Harry stepped out in Windsor on 19 May 2018, the whole world was reminded just how lucky Ms Meghan Markle was. Not only was she about to join one of the most famous families in the world and become a Duchess, she was marrying the love of her life, who just so happened to look very dapper in his military uniform. He was granted permission to wear this uniform by the Queen, who is colonel-in-chief of the Blues and Royals, so thanks for that, Your Majesty. Plus, his brother William didn’t let the sartorial side down as his best man. Or should we say best-dressed man?

prince-william-sandhurst-2006
9/9

Prince William, Sandhurst 2006

Prince William was commissioned as an officer in the British Army in 2006, and attended the Sovereign’s Parade in his military uniform with his fellow officer cadets. Kate Middleton was also at the ceremony as his girlfriend at the time, and she must have been pretty proud of her prince; he had worked hard at Sandhurst Military Academy and looked very handsome in his sharp suit.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...