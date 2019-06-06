Royal men in uniform: From Prince William to Harry and Carl Philip, of course

We’ll admit it. There’s something about a man in uniform that makes us a little bit gooey. It started with those Prince Charming moments from our favourite Disney films, and Richard Gere in An Officer and a Gentleman meant that we never really grew out of those costume crushes. The royal family have worn their fair share of uniforms over the years, so whether you prefer a bit of camouflage from their army-serving days, or suited and booted in full formal dress, we’ve chosen nine of the very best. Because we’re nice like that….
Prince Harry, Founder’s Day Parade, 2019
Now, throwing it back to when Prince Harry pulled out all the stops for the 2019 Founder’s Day Parade - he’s been rocking his beard recently which looked perfectly groomed alongside his Blues and Royals frock coat. Well, while Meghan is on maternity leave, we need some other royal outfits to appreciate (because we’re missing the Duchess’ tuxedo dresses and simple silhouettes), and Harry certainly nailed it.