Queen Letizia wows in waist-cinching trousers and gorgeous boots

Queen Letizia made her second outing in 24 hours when she stepped out for a visit, this time alongside her husband King Felipe, to the CEIP Gumersindo Azcárate School in Leon, Spain. The Queen, 51, looked so elegant as she entered the school grounds wearing a stunning wool cream longline formal coat by & Other Stories with a built-in waist tie to create a cinched silhouette. She was photographed with her husband in a classroom where she had taken her coat off to reveal a super stylish outfit that blended smart and casual to perfection.

The royal styled a pair of chic wide-leg checked trousers in grey by Massimo Dutti with a royal blue fine knit jumper with a rounded neck. She added a tan leather belt with gold hardware which cinched her trousers in at the waist to add structure to the wide-leg fit and teamed the outfit with a pair of taupe suede boots by Magrit. She was also seen carrying a timeless leather crossbody bag in tan by Massimo Dutti which tied in nicely with the belt.

© Getty Queen Letizia wowed in a cream cinched coat

The Queen wore her hair in a casual style - a simple straight blow dry and tucked one side behind her ear to reveal a pair of stunning earrings, the ‘Sasa Crawler’ tanzanite style by Gold & Roses. Her daughter Princess Leonor, 18, has been known to wear the same pair dangling vertically but Letizia added a modern touch by twisting the earrings so they laid horizontally to look like an ear cuff. Her husband looked smart in a charcoal two-piece suit with a cornflower blue shirt and a pink satin tie.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain rocked royal blue

The royal couple visited the CEIP Gumersindo Azcárate School in Leon to award them with the Princess of Girona School of the Year Prize. The school sets out to provide education with diversity, integration, and purposeful technological development at its core. The centre also features an ecological school garden and is involved in the Erasmus + Project which promotes teacher mobility abroad to broaden horizons. It also seeks to promote the acquisition of the English language as a means of communication and a way to secure equal opportunities.

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited the CEIP Gumersindo Azcárate School

The royals visited the school's library and were offered a tour of the Biblioteca 2030, a space that promotes the love of reading, by teacher Ana Belén Montiel. During their visit, Felipe and Letizia were also able to meet the adorable four and five-year-olds attending the school who were undertaking mathematic activities and held a meeting with non-teaching staff from the centre and young people from Generation Teachers.

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia met children at the school

Their Majesties stepped outside for a tour of the facility's nature classroom and later headed into the school pavilion to preside over the award ceremony for the 2022 school year alongside the president of the Princess of Girona Foundation, Francisco Belill. The school was awarded the special prize for "the uniqueness in the humanistic use of technology" and for its commitment to a "diverse coexistence focused on positively impacting its environment."

© Getty Queen Letizia visited the central headquarters of the Association for the Prevention, Reintegration, and Care of Prostituted Women (APRAMP) on Tuesday

DISCOVER: Queen Letizia stuns in super cinched dress and knee-high boots

Queen Letizia stepped out just one day prior for an important visit in another elegant outfit. The mother-of-two was seen at the central headquarters of the Association for the Prevention, Reintegration, and Care of Prostituted Women (APRAMP) in Madrid on Tuesday wearing a longline black coat by Carolina Herrera over a red tweed jacket which had been crafted by female victims of trafficking under APRAMP and a pair of black culottes.