Prince William's style transformation: From eligible bachelor to dutiful dad and future monarch

At 41, Prince William appears to have perfected an unofficial 'uniform' way of dressing. The slouchy jeans and It-boy Ralph Lauren jumpers of his university days have been traded for immaculate tailoring and Saville Row suits; what else does one wear when poised to become King?

With all eyes on his wife Kate during a royal engagement, the Prince of Wales' impeccable style doesn't always get the attention it deserves. What is clear, is that William is not afraid to dial up the glamour when the occasion calls. From his coat and tails for Royal Ascot, to his State Banquet tuxedos and rich velvet blazers often worn to film premieres, the future King has an eye for polished menswear.

Underneath the pomp and pageantry, however, Prince William is a dutiful father to his three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and has a typically 'dad' wardrobe to match for whenever he's not in the spotlight.

From his St Andrews era that pitched him as a real Prince Charming, to his show stopping red carpet moments, revisit Prince William's changing looks throughout the years.

Prince William's Eton boy era, 2000 © Getty A floppy-haired, flushed cheeked Prince William was a prefect in his final year at Eton college. By 18, the young Prince would have been more than familiar with wearing a suit every day. Eton's recognisable uniform is characterised by the black tailcoat, or morning coat, which is worn over the top of a black waistcoat and pinstriped trousers. There is also a distinctive white neck tie.

The It-boy of St Andrews, 2001 © UK Press All attention was on Prince William when he rocked up to his first day at St Andrews University in 2001, keeping it casual in oversized jeans, a navy knit and pale blue shirt - the epitome of cool boy fashion in the noughties. No wonder he caught Kate Middleton's eye…



The sporty Prince of Wales, 2007 © Anwar Hussein Prince William has played polo since a young age, a hobby he and his brother Prince Harry shared as teens. In 2007, the 25-year-old royal was regularly partaking in the sport.



Prince William's beard, 2008 © Chris Jackson In unearthed photographs captured from 2008, Prince William and Princess Kate, who was then just the royal's girlfriend, were seen leaving the darkly glamorous Whisky Mist nightclub. William looked almost unrecognisable during these short few months when he rocked a full, bushy beard.



The post-engagement shape up, 2010 © Getty Following his engagement to Kate in 2010, the world saw a major shift in the way Prince William dressed. His tailoring got sharper, his suits smarter, and there was a lot less of the Prince rocking oversized rugby shirts and scuffed jeans.



Tailcoats and top hats for Royal Ascot, 2019 © Getty One of the rare occasions where Prince William will wear a top hat is at Royal Ascot, the most glamorous occasion in the royal's racing calendar.



Linen for Wimbledon, 2022 © Getty Even in the peak of British summer, Prince William wouldn't be seen without a jacket when on an official royal engagement. At the Wimbledon Championships in 2022, the future King looked smart and sophisticated in a linen jacket - and it seems his eldest, Prince George, is already taking style notes.



The relaxed dad, 2022 © Pool In keeping with his unmistakably smart aesthetic, even Prince William knows how to relax his look when dad duties come into play. In 2022, when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all had their first day at Lambrook school, the father-of-three nailed smart casual in a navy suit and open shirt.

