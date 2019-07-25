﻿
6 Photos | Fashion

Royal style watch: Fabulous outfits from Queen Letizia, Countess Sophie and Duchess Camilla

It's a Queen Letizia take over!

letizia
A huge high five to the lovely Queen Letizia of Spain for wearing three stunning outfits this week. Yep, she's officially our royal style icon for the end of July. While Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan have been lying low enjoying time at home with their children in the British sunshine, Letizia has been out and about treating us to some stellar fashion. Elsewhere on the regal style circuit, we've seen pretty summer looks on the Countess of Wessex, Lady Amelia Windsor and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium.

 

Kicking off this week's Style Watch is Queen Letizia in the above snap, wearing a beautiful green floral dress by Maje – a firm favourite of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. The royal teamed the frock with some Carolina Herrera slingback stilettos and Coolook earrings; she was attending an event at the Archeological Museum in Oviedo, Spain.

 

Other royal outfits that made the cut this week are:

letizia pink
Queen Letizia

Wow! The Spanish royal was breath-taking in this figure-hugging pink shift dress by Michael Kors on Tuesday in Madrid. The embellished boucle midi dress looked amazing with Letizia's bubble gum heels and coordinating clutch by Magrit.

letizia red
Letizia rocked this sassy red dress by one of her favourite labels, Caroline Herrera, at the inauguration of the World Healthy Food Centre in Valencia, eastern Spain on Monday. The mum-of-two matched her fit and flare dress to her red heels, topping off her look with some diamond drop earrings.

wessex
Countess of Wessex

Sophie was so chic on Tuesday afternoon as she joined her husband Prince Edward and two children at Bristol Zoo wearing a navy blue, polka dot dress. The frock featured had flared sleeves, a tie-waist and V-neckline. She teamed the look with some diamond earrings, white espadrilles and a blue snakeskin clutch bag.

princess elisabeth
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

Young Elisabeth looked so pretty in her floral Maison Natan dress on Sunday at an event celebrating Belgium's National Day. Loving the royal's bright blue sandals and matching clutch.

camilla
Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla was radiant on a trip to Wales with husband Prince Charles on Monday. The Duchess wore a caramel tea dress with white polka dots, paired with nude heels and a Burberry trench coat.

