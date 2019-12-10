﻿
6 Photos | Fashion

Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Sofia and Princess Madeleine dazzle in tiaras for the Nobel Prize Ceremony

It's a big event in the Swedish royal calendar

...
nobel-prize
Photo: © Getty Images
The Swedish royal family wowed in white tie and tiaras as they attended the Nobel Prize Ceremony in Stockholm on Tuesday. King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and husband Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip and wife Princess Sofia, as well as Princess Madeleine were all present at the annual ceremony at the Concert Hall.

Since 1901, the Nobel Prizes have been presented to the Laureates at ceremonies on 10 December, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death. As stipulated in the Swedish-born inventor's will, which was opened after his death in 1896, the Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, and Economic Sciences are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, while the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway.  

The ceremony is followed by a lavish banquet in the Blue Hall of the City Hall of Stockholm, where the royals are the guests of honour. Take a look at the best photos… 

queen-silvia
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Silvia wore a repeat white and gold gown by Elie Saab with Queen Sofia's tiara, which features a central collet-set diamond, as well as smaller gems on its nine prongs. 

princess-victoria
Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria wore a dramatic black and white off-the-shoulder jacquard gown, believed to be by Swedish designer Selam Fessahaye. The heir apparent donned the Baden Fringe tiara with a diamond necklace and drop-style earrings. 

sofia-madeleine
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Sofia looked stunning in a blue off-the-shoulder gown with voluminous sleeves, while her sister-in-law Princess Madeleine complemented her in a strapless hot pink dress. 

princess-sofia
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Sofia customised her wedding jewels for the ceremony. She wore emerald toppers for her nuptials to Prince Carl Philip in 2015, but swapped them for turquoise stones. She has also donned pearl toppers with the headpiece, which was a wedding gift to her from new in-laws King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia. For Tuesday's ceremony, Sofia finished her look with an intricate updo and large turquoise earrings. 

princess-madeleine
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Madeleine's pink gown featured gorgeous detailing on the back and she teamed it with Princess Margaretha's Aquamarine Kokoshnik tiara. The headpiece features large blue stones and diamonds interlaced in a lattice-style. The royal completed her ensemble with a pair of statement diamond earrings. 

