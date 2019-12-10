Last week, it was announced that the Pantone colour of the year is Classic Blue, and Princess Madeleine, 37, ensured she was completely on trend as she stepped out in Stockholm on Monday. She joined her mother Queen Silvia of Sweden for the Childhood Awards, which recognises those who dedicate their lives to protecting children. Andreas Grym, an IT crime investigator at the Swedish Police in Gothenburg, took home the award this year.

Princess Madeleine and Queen Silvia with award-winner Andreas Grym

The mother-daughter duo stood out in bright pink and blue, but it was Madeleine's suit that really caught our attention. She wore the most stunning satin crepe jacket from Diane von Furstenberg, which features cuffed sleeves and a tied belted waist, and matching tailored trousers - and both items are in the sale! While the jacket normally retails for £495, it is available online in sizes 2 to 14 for £297, and the trousers are down from £407 to £244.20. It's not only a royal-approved colour but also a fabulously festive one, so why not pick up the combo for a chic look over the holidays?

Diane von Furstenberg jacket, was £495, now £297

Diane von Furstenberg trousers, was £407, now £244.20

Mother-of-three Madeleine added black Manolo Blahnik pumps and accessorised with some gold hoop earrings. For her beauty look, the royal wore her honey-toned hair in loose curls and opted for natural blusher, mascara and nude lips for an effortless look.

Duchesses Kate and Meghan have also been seen wearing items from the Belgian fashion designer in the past. Kate wore a black lace DVF gown to the Royal Variety Performance in 2014 and again in 2017, while Meghan wowed in the shorter version for a 2012 USA Network event in Hollywood. Prince William's wife was also seen in a blue and white geometric wrap dress by the designer in Australia in 2014, and the Countess of Wessex has given her seal of approval by wearing a maroon silk polka-dot midi dress several times over the past 18 months.

