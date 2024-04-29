Princess Rajwa of Jordan dazzles in tiara for new official portrait

Congratulations are in order for Princess Rajwa of Jordan, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday.

In honour of the special occasion, The Royal Hashemite Court shared two dazzling new official portraits of the Jordanian royal smiling broadly from ear to ear. In one picture, Princess Rajwa oozed elegance in midnight-blue velvet separates comprised of a sleek top with a boat neckline and a skirt with glittering embroidery.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa pictured on her 30th birthday

The royal, who is married to Crown Prince Hussein, spruced up her ensemble with a pair of diamond drop earrings, a slick of pink lipstick and a sweep of soft terracotta eyeshadow.

Meanwhile, in a second snapshot, Princess Rajwa looked every inch the dazzling princess in a glittering tiara and a double layered diamond necklace. While her splendid jewellery stole the limelight, Rajwa opted to wear a chic black dress complete with ruched detailing around the waistline.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa donned a sparkling tiara in one portrait

She wore her glossy chestnut locks in a centre part and highlighted her naturally pretty features with radiance-boosting makeup.

On Sunday, Crown Prince Hussein, 29, paid tribute to his wife on Instagram with a heartfelt post. To mark her big day, the heir to the throne shared a breathtaking image of Princess Rajwa rocking a scarlet silk shirt dress which she paired with Schiaparelli's statement gold brass 'Mouth and Eye' earrings and a gorgeous Bottega Veneta clutch in gold.

"May God continue to bless and nurture the bond between us. Happy Birthday Rajwa," her loving husband wrote in his caption.

It's been a joyous year for the couple in light of their fairytale nuptials, which took place last year, and their more recent pregnancy announcement.

The loved-up couple tied the knot last year in an incredible ceremony with the Prince and Princess of Wales among the guests. The couple got married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens of the palace, witnessed by around 140 guests, who also included Denmark's then-Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

© Getty Images Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

Following their ceremony, the newlyweds travelled from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace for their wedding reception in a procession known as the Red Motorcade.

On her big day, architect Rajwa looked every inch the beautiful bride in a gorgeous Elie Saab one-shoulder draped satin gown complete with a long train. She elevated her bridal look with a sparkling diamond tiara and a sheer veil.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein thrilled royal fans when they announced that they are expecting their first child together.

© Getty Images Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa are expecting their first baby this summer

A statement from the Royal Hashemite Court released on 10 April read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer."

It continued: "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby."