The caped crusaders! The royal ladies who look chic and stylish in caped looks

The caped crusaders! The royal ladies who look chic and stylish in caped looks
The caped crusaders! The royal ladies who look chic and stylish in caped looks

Queen Mathilde wearing a grey caped dress
Want to dress like a true royal? Choose the most regal of cover-ups – the cape. From more casual daywear looks to dramatic floor-sweeping creations worn with gowns, see how members of royalty from Duchesses Kate and Meghan, to Princess Charlene and Queens Maxima and Letizia have worn capes to spectacular effect. And don't forget the ultimate in cape goals: none other than British monarch Queen Elizabeth, who really knows how to wear one with style!

 

Queen Mathilde

For an event in Belgium, Queen Mathilde wore a grey caped dress with matching accessories. 

kate-middleton-cape
2/15

The Duchess of Cambridge 

Kate wowed everyone when she wore a caped Mulberry coat in Ireland, and her unique cover-up drew comparisons with Disney's Mary Poppins. 

Meghan Markle wearing a cape dress
3/15

The Duchess of Sussex

 

When Meghan went on a tour of Morocco in February 2019, she looked ravishing in red Dior. The caped dress teamed with nude accessories looked fantastic on the pregnant royal. 

 

Princess Diana wearing a cape dress
4/15

Princess Diana 

 

Wow, how fabulous was this caped dress Princess Diana wore to the 'splendours Of The Gonzaga' exhibition at the Victoria And Albert Museum wearing a dress designed by fashion designers Bellville Sassoon.

 

Queen Mathilde wearing a cape awards
5/15

Queen Mathilde

 

Queen Mathilde stayed warm in a Canada red cape coat during her visit to Ottawa. The royal paired her look with black accessories as she met with Canadian Governor General Julie Payette at Rideau Hall on March 12, 2018.

the Queen wearing a cape
6/15

The Queen

 

Maybe not the most practical of ensembles, but no royal cape roundup would be complete without the creme de la creme of regal looks, worn by none other than Queen Elizabeth II! Here, the British monarch attends the Service of the Order at London's Westminster Abbey in May 2014. Of course, the downside of getting inspired by this ultimate in royal outfits is that you'll need an assistant to carry your train! Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton wearing a cape
7/15

The Duchess of Cambridge

 

Kate chose a blush cape gown by Alexander McQueen for dinner at the royal palace in Oslo, Norway during her and Prince William's four day visit to Scandinavia in February 2018. The pregnant royal, who was expecting her third child, dressed her baby bump up in the flowing number that also featured diamond detailing at the shoulders. 

 

Princess Charlene wearing a cape coat
8/15

Princess Charlene 

 

Santa baby! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco knocked holiday style out of the park at their annual children's Christmas ceremony at the Monaco palace. The royal couple rolled out looking festive from head-to-toe at the December 20 event for kids. Charlene kept things simple in a cheery red cape while her husband opted for a Christmas tie and Santa hat! 

Queen Maxima wearing a cape
9/15

Queen Maxima

 

For the day she became Queen, Maxima of the Netherlands chose this regal Jan Taminiau creation in cobalt blue. The floor-length cape worn over an embroidered dress in the same hue was an instantly-iconic combination as husband Willem-Alexander ascended the throne. 

Queen Letizia wearing a cape dress
10/15

Queen Letizia

 

Queen Letizia of Spain was on hand with husband King Felipe to help hand out prizes at the National Design Awards, but we're definitely focused on the design draped over Letizia's shoulders! The forest green look was created by Spanish designer Juanjo Oliva. 

 

Charlotte Casiraghi wearing a cape dress
11/15

Charlotte Casiraghi

 

Any doubt that Monaco royal and fashion star Charlotte Casiraghi takes after Grace Kelly was erased when she evoked her film star grandmother in this caped pale blue creation. The Giambattista Valli design, worn to a dinner following Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's wedding, looked like something Princess Grace would have worn during her 1950s Hollywood heyday. 

Princess Charlene wearing a cape dress
12/15

Princess Charlene

 

It's clear that one of the biggest fans of the classic cape is Princess Charlene. Here the royal wears a short black style and jumpsuit by Akris to a Christmas gift-giving event at the headquarters of the Red Cross in Monaco in November 2017. 

Princess Charlene wearing a caped coat
13/15

Princess Charlene 

 

Here's another Princess Charlene winter look that is both practical and stylish! The Monegasque royal paired a white zip-front cape with flat thigh-high leather boots one year as she and husband Prince Albert II of Monaco handed out Christmas gifts at the Princely Palace in Monaco in 2015.

 

Queen Maxima wearing a caped dress
14/15

Queen Maxima

 

For some daywear inspiration, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore this simple brown wool design over a burnt orange dress by Mattijs van Bergen. King Willem-Alexander's wife was attending a New Year's reception for the diplomatic corps at the Royal Palace. 

Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser wearing a pink caped dress
15/15

Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser

 

Couture queen and Qatar royal Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser wore this pleated pink look to join Queen Maxima at The Hague in May 2017. The pink peplum top with cape detail and black pleated skirt are by Christian Dior haute couture. 

