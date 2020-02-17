Want to dress like a true royal? Choose the most regal of cover-ups – the cape. From more casual daywear looks to dramatic floor-sweeping creations worn with gowns, see how members of royalty from Duchesses Kate and Meghan, to Princess Charlene and Queens Maxima and Letizia have worn capes to spectacular effect. And don't forget the ultimate in cape goals: none other than British monarch Queen Elizabeth, who really knows how to wear one with style!
Queen Mathilde
For an event in Belgium, Queen Mathilde wore a grey caped dress with matching accessories.