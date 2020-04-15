12 times royal ladies looked beautiful in sunshine yellow! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more

Our favourite royal ladies love nothing more than wearing bold, colourful outfits, that's for sure – and yellow is clearly a sunshine favourite! Whether it's the Duchess of Sussex in her fan-favourite pencil dress, the Duchess of Cambridge in elegant Dolce & Gabbana or the Queen in her spring best, we love to see our royal style icons wearing this happy hue.
In fact, yellow is the colour of hope and happiness – so we're not surprised the likes of Meghan, Kate and more love wearing it for important royal engagements. For 2019's Trooping the Colour, Duchess Kate chose a gorgeous lemon ensemble to celebrate the Queen's birthday parade. A beautiful choice, we think you'll agree! Scroll down to see plenty more golden fashion moments from the royal family…