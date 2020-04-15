﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

12 times royal ladies looked beautiful in sunshine yellow! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more

Spring has sprung with these beautiful yellow outfits…

12 times royal ladies looked beautiful in sunshine yellow! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more
You're reading

12 times royal ladies looked beautiful in sunshine yellow! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more

1/12
Next

11 shirt dresses we know Meghan Markle would love
Fiona Ward
1-kate-yellow
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

Our favourite royal ladies love nothing more than wearing bold, colourful outfits, that's for sure – and yellow is clearly a sunshine favourite! Whether it's the Duchess of Sussex in her fan-favourite pencil dress, the Duchess of Cambridge in elegant Dolce & Gabbana or the Queen in her spring best, we love to see our royal style icons wearing this happy hue.

MORE ROYAL FASHION: Your regal at-home dressing inspiration - royals wearing sweatshirts

In fact, yellow is the colour of hope and happiness – so we're not surprised the likes of Meghan, Kate and more love wearing it for important royal engagements. For 2019's Trooping the Colour, Duchess Kate chose a gorgeous lemon ensemble to celebrate the Queen's birthday parade. A beautiful choice, we think you'll agree! Scroll down to see plenty more golden fashion moments from the royal family…

2-meghan-yellow
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

The Duchess of Sussex

Who could forget Meghan's beautiful Brandon Maxwell pencil dress that she wore back in July 2018? This stunning outfit is still a fan favourite, and we're patiently waiting for her to bring it out of her wardrobe once again.

3-kate-yellow
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate loves to wear yellow at Wimbledon! This floaty-sleeve Dolce and Gabbana midi was a total showstopper at the 2018 Men's Singles Final. 

4-kate-yellow
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

The Duchess chose this custom-made lace Jenny Packham dress during her visit to Germany in 2017, teamed with Monsoon raffia wedges and a simple nude clutch bag. 

5-kate-yellow
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Here's a flashback to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's trip to the Far East in 2012! Kate wore this gorgeous Jaeger shirt dress, which we think Duchess Meghan would love, too…

6-the-queen-yellow
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

The Queen

Her Majesty was radiant in yellow for day one of Royal Ascot in June 2018.

7-princess-beatrice-yellow
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Princess Beatrice

The young Princess made quite a statement in this canary mini dress for The Elephant Parade auction in June 2010!

princess-eugenie
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie looked lovely in her bold outfit as the York family watched Prince Andrew undertake his duty as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards at the Horseguard's Parade in 2019. 

8-zara-tindall-yellow
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Zara Tindall

Zara matched her sunglasses to her dress at 2015's Royal Ascot. 

SHOP: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall's favourite sunglasses

9-zara-phillips-yellow
10/12

Back in 2013, she also wore a sunshine yellow outfit for the Goodwood races, proudly stepping out to show off her baby bump for the first time! The equestrian was expecting daughter Mia, who is now six. 

10-queen-maxima-yellow
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Wow - check out this stunning yellow gown on Maxima! She chose it for an official dinner welcoming the King and Queen of Jordan during their visit in March 2018. The beautiful design is from Dutch designer Claes Iverson.

11-queen-rania-yellow
Photo: © Rex
12/12

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania always does royal style her own way - and we love her statement marigold top, worn with wide-leg black trousers and minimal accessories. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...