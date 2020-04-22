These royal ladies regularly recycle their favourite outfits for royal engagements. Thrifty Kate loves wearing her white and gold Alexander McQueen gown for special occasions, while Sophie Wessex regularly dons her go-to Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit to take on the cold weather. As for Princess Anne, she's been building a capsule wardrobe since the 1970s - and decades later, we're still obsessed with her favourite navy and white tailored coat.
In honour of World Earth Day, we're taking a look back at all the times royals have recycled their outfits.
The Duchess of Cambridge
Attending the BAFTAs back in February, Duchess Kate looked stunning in a white and gold evening gown designed by her favourite label - Alexander McQueen. As guests at the BAFTAs were encouraged to rewear an outfit or a sustainable alternative, The Duchess honoured this by wearing one of her favourite dresses, which she first wore to a state dinner in Malaysia on the Cambridges' diamond jubilee tour in 2012.