Boot weather incoming! If you're in need of inspiration for Autumn/Winter footwear, look no further than these stylish royal ladies – who are all partial to a pair of boots when the weather gets cooler.
The Duchess of Cambridge has an incredible collection, from her beloved Penelope Chilvers riding-style boots to the lace-up L.K.Bennett pair she sparked a sell-out with in her early years as a royal.
More recently, Kate has been favouring a slouchy pair of knee-high Ralph Lauren boots worn with midi dresses – here's hoping we'll see her rocking them again soon!
Scroll to see the likes of the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie and more wearing their favourite boot styles…