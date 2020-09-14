﻿
10 of Kate Middleton's best autumn outfits

Duchess Kate always looks stunning

Photo: © Getty Images
In need of fashion inspiration this autumn? We're taking major style cues from The Duchess of Cambridge. Whether she's heading out on a royal engagement, putting together the perfect off-duty outfit or attending a red carpet event, Kate knows a thing or two about dressing to impress. 

From chic knitwear to colourful coats, figure-flattering suits to knee-high boots, we've rounded up Kate's best outfits. Wrap up warm over the coming months with a little help from this royal fashion icon. 

 

READ MORE: Royal ladies wearing Autumn's biggest boot trends! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie

Kate's pretty much an expert when it comes to color-blocking, and we're still obsessed with this outfit. Nailing her autumnal look, she tucked her burgundy jumper into forest green Jigsaw culottes, accessorising with her trusty Tod's pumps and a matching Chanel handbag.

Photo: © Getty Images
Unafraid to stand out from the crowd, Kate certainly kept all eyes on her in this bright fuschia number. She recycled her Oscar de la Renta suit dress for the occasion, styling her brunette hair in loose curls and accessorising with gold statement earrings. 

SEE: When royals colour co-ordinate! Matching looks from Prince Harry and Meghan, Prince William and Kate and more

Photo: © Getty Images
Last year the mum-of-three headed to the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Centre. Pairing her polka dot blouse with cropped wide-leg trousers and her Gianvito Rossi pumps, Duchess Kate looked seriously chic.

READ: The Duchess of Cambridge's most show-stopping tiaras revealed

Photo: © Getty Images
Last year Kate attended Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration event alongside Prince William. Effortlessly elegant, she donned a simple white top, a grey check blazer by Smythe and a pair of burgundy cropped trousers from Joseph, as well as black block heel shoes.

Photo: © Getty Images
Looking beautiful in blue, Duchess Kate donned a navy midi from Emilia Wickstead to attend the launch of the National Emergencies Trust. The fit and flare design fell to her knees and had a waist-defining, built-in section and long sleeves. A past-season buy, she also has the same design in green and pastel pink. 

READ: Workwear ideas from the royals: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

Photo: © Getty Images
Burgundy is the ultimate autumnal shade, and Duchess Kate opted for a matching skirt and blazer from Paule Ka in November. Paying a surprise visit to the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab, Kate teamed her co-ord with Tod's suede heels and a turtleneck. Giving off major Brigitte Bardot vibes, a black hair ribbon finished off the look. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate made a poignant visit to the Imperial War Museum back in 2018, and we're still in love with her royal blue Jenny Packham dress. She completed her look with a beige Mulberry Amberley clutch and her suede Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Wrapping up warm in a Goat Redgrave coat, Kate stepped out in a Topshop contrast collar dress, pairing her midi with suede knee-highs from Stuart Weitzman for Russell & Bromley and pearl drop earrings by Annoushka Ducas.

Photo: © Getty Images
Turning to one of her go-to brands – L.K.Bennett – Kate attended a farewell ceremony at the Natural History Museum back in 2016. Wearing a floral frock from the luxury label, the duchess styled up her evergreen midi with grey stilettos from Hugo Boss and leaf earrings from Kiki McDonough. 

Photo: © Getty Images
In need of workwear inspiration? Think like Kate and style up a colourful coat with a jumper, pencil skirt and heels. 

MORE: The royals love a timeless trench coat - here's proof you need one too

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

