10 of Kate Middleton's best autumn outfits

In need of fashion inspiration this autumn? We're taking major style cues from The Duchess of Cambridge. Whether she's heading out on a royal engagement, putting together the perfect off-duty outfit or attending a red carpet event, Kate knows a thing or two about dressing to impress.
From chic knitwear to colourful coats, figure-flattering suits to knee-high boots, we've rounded up Kate's best outfits. Wrap up warm over the coming months with a little help from this royal fashion icon.
Kate's pretty much an expert when it comes to color-blocking, and we're still obsessed with this outfit. Nailing her autumnal look, she tucked her burgundy jumper into forest green Jigsaw culottes, accessorising with her trusty Tod's pumps and a matching Chanel handbag.