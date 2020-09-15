﻿
8 Photos | Fashion

8 royal fashion faux pas Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more have styled out

The royal family slip up from time to time

8 royal fashion faux pas Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more have styled out
You're reading

8 royal fashion faux pas Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more have styled out

1/8
Next

The Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra's incredible Richmond home revealed
Laura Sutcliffe
kate middleton stuck
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

One of the reasons we adore the royal family so much is for their impeccable dress sense. During their year-round public engagements, the royals very rarely have a hair out of place, nor do they sport smudged lipstick, untucked shirts or crumpled trousers. Heaven forbid you'd see one's dress tucked into one's knickers! Sometimes though (not very often, mind) they show they are just like the rest of us, proving the odd fashion faux pas can happen.

We've rounded up all the times our favourite royals really do keep it real; from tags left on dresses, holes in the soles of shoes, to shirts worn back to front, and muddy heels! And we have to say, the likes of the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge style it out perfectly. 

Heels stuck in drains...

At the St. Patrick's Day parade at the Aldershot Barracks way back in 2013, Duchess Kate got the heel of her boot stuck in a metal drain. Oh no! The mother-of-three totally pulled it off though, giggling as she very swiftly removed it. If only we could look that calm and collected...

READ: 10 of Kate Middleton's best autumn outfits

Loading the player...
2/8

WATCH: Kate nearly slips out of shoes

The Duchess of Cambridge nearly slipped out of her Gianvito Rossi heels as she and William left the Troubadour White City Theatre in west London in November 2019. Luckily, Kate kept her composure as she said goodbye to her hosts and even exchanged giggles with William as they made their way to the car. 

meghan markle red dress
3/8

Tags left on!

The Duchess of Sussex made a fashion mistake we've all done in our time - she left a tag on a dress. The wife of Prince Harry looked stunning when she arrived in Tonga back in October 2018 for the royal tour, wearing a bright red Self-Portrait dress, which had the return label hanging at the back. Whoops! The designer's card could be seen attached from inside the skirt of her dress and we just wanted to rip it off for her...

MORE: Royals looking chic in Chanel, darling! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more

Keep clicking for more photos...

kate middleton black trousers
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Back-to-front shirts

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the most well-put-together ladies we have ever seen but even she has made a fashion boo-boo in her time. In March 2019, the mother-of-three rocked an eye-catching purple Gucci blouse, which came complete with a pussy-bow necktie. We couldn't help but notice that Kate looked to be wearing the £799 blouse the wrong way round. 

On the Net-a-Porter website, the description states: "Cut from fluid silk-crepe, this style has a loose silhouette and features fabric-covered buttons that run down the back." Well, Kate, you still pull it off.

MORE: Countess Sophie's modern fashion secret revealed

meghan markle green self portrait dress
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Muddy high heels

In April 2018, Meghan attended the Invictus Games reception in London with then-fiancé Prince Harry, rocking a green Self Portrait midi dress with a pair of very expensive Manolo Blahnik BB black suede shoes - but the skinny spine heels of the shoes were covered in mud! Don't worry Meghan, it happens to the best of us!

MORE: When royals color-coordinate their outfits

prince harry shoe wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Holes in shoes

We all have that pair of shoes that are hugely worn in, but are so comfy we just can't part with them. Prince Harry is no exception. In August 2018, the royal attended the wedding of his childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee and his favourite black brogues had a hole in the sole. Eek! 

MORE: The royals vs Disney! All the times our favourite royals have channeled their inner Disney icon

meghan markle handbag
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Plastic seals left on handbags

During an official visit to Ireland in 2018, former Suits star Meghan dazzled in a bottle green outfit when she was snapped stepping off the runway, carrying a tan leather handbag by Scottish brand Strathberry. Eagle-eyed fans realised that she had made a simple mistake... forgetting to take off the protective plastic which was placed on the robust gold studs at the bottom of the bag. Meghan must have been in a hurry – and who can blame her with that hectic schedule of hers, right?

MORE: Workwear ideas from the royals: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markl

prince william david attenborough
8/8

Less-than-perfect footwear

In January 2019, Prince William looked suave and stylish in Switzerland, where he attended the World Economic Forum to speak with David Attenborough. The conversation, which was streamed live online, drew in viewers from all over the world – though many royal watchers got a little distracted when they noticed William seemed to have a hole in the sole of his shoe, which was clearly on display as he sat with his legs crossed. Oops!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.