8 royal fashion faux pas Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more have styled out

One of the reasons we adore the royal family so much is for their impeccable dress sense. During their year-round public engagements, the royals very rarely have a hair out of place, nor do they sport smudged lipstick, untucked shirts or crumpled trousers. Heaven forbid you'd see one's dress tucked into one's knickers! Sometimes though (not very often, mind) they show they are just like the rest of us, proving the odd fashion faux pas can happen.
We've rounded up all the times our favourite royals really do keep it real; from tags left on dresses, holes in the soles of shoes, to shirts worn back to front, and muddy heels! And we have to say, the likes of the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge style it out perfectly.
Heels stuck in drains...
At the St. Patrick's Day parade at the Aldershot Barracks way back in 2013, Duchess Kate got the heel of her boot stuck in a metal drain. Oh no! The mother-of-three totally pulled it off though, giggling as she very swiftly removed it. If only we could look that calm and collected...
