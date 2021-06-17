This summer’s ‘it’ sandal is so popular it has a waiting list In partnership with FitFlop

On the hunt for the must-have sandal of the summer? Well, you’ll have to join the queue, as 17,000 people have already signed up to be in line for the first drop of the FitFlop iconic Walkstar®.

Hailed as the ‘it’ sandal for 2021, this shoe launches in June and boasts a classic silhouette married with a sporty aesthetic – think retro striped webbing straps that ooze coolness. Available in red, bronze, rose gold, navy and black, there’s a colour to suit every taste. There’s a leather and limited-edition leather version, too.

Walkstar, from £60, FitFlop

This hero sandal is a relaunch of the original Walkstar shoe that first came to market in 2007. It became an instant hit and worn by celebrities around the world thanks to its craftsmanship, comfort and aesthetic.

The sandal’s incredible popularity is partly thanks to FitFlop patented seamless triple-density Microwobbleboard™ technology. This clever tech means that the shoe is engineered to diffuse underfoot pressure, support your feet, and make it feel like you’re walking on clouds. Dreamy, right?

Speaking about the in-demand shoe, FitFlop founder Marcia Kilgore said: “Our Walkstar sandals are like a yoga class for your feet. Slip a pair on for a daily ‘reboot’ of your alignment and your body will feel the difference, they’re literally happiness at your feet!”

So, if you’re looking for the perfect everyday footwear option to wear when you pop to the shops, head to a yoga class or even the beach, you can’t go wrong by adding this sandal to basket.

Join the waiting list for the FitFlop Walkstar collection. Available in sizes UK 3-9 and US 5-11.