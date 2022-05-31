Father’s Day 2022: Which watch to gift your Dad based on his personality In partnership with H. Samuel

The Hardworking Dad

Casio Edifice Exclusive Men’s Stainless Steel Watch, £180, H. Samuel

For a Dad who needs simplicity and functionality for an everyday watch, look no further than the Casio Edifice Exclusive chronograph. Housed in stainless steel, the glass of the watch face is scratch resistant making it ideal for the hard working Dads who are hands on in their daily lives both at home and at work. Perfect for everyday wear, this durable watch is also water resistant up to 100M.

The Refined Dad

Armani Exchange Men’s Black Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, £149, H. Samuel

For the refined father, this Armani Exchange Stainless Steel watch is the best accessory to look sleek and suave. It’s hardy exterior and matte black dial is perfect for a Dad who likes to be understated but stylish.

The Practical Dad

Fossil Neutra Minimalist Men’s Brown Leather Strap Watch, £159, H. Samuel

The Fossil Neutra Minimalist Brown Leather Strap watch is simple but classic. Complete with a navy watch face and gold dial, this watch is ideal for a Dad who likes to keep his look straightforward and effortless.

The Sporty Dad

Garmin epix Gen 2 Men’s Black Silicone SmartWatch, £899.99, H. Samuel

An essential for the father who is a fitness-fanatic, the Garmin epix Gen 2 Silicone SmartWatch is the ultimate watch for Dad’s who love to play sports and track their workouts. The high-tech integrated system will allow your Dad to monitor his hydration, heart rate and sleep patterns. He can also watch easy-to-follow cardio, strength, Pilates and yoga workouts straight from the screen on the watch face, taking his exercise routine to the next level.

The Creative Dad

HUGO #EXPOSE Men’s Gold Tone Bracelet Watch, £189, H. Samuel

Gold watches are all the rage and for a Dad who is artsy and innovative, you can’t go far wrong than the HUGO #EXPOSE Gold Tone watch. Designed for the modern man, it’s unconventional face design and vibrant metallic finish is ideal for a father who likes to set themselves apart from the rest.

The Fashionable Dad

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s IP Two Tone Bracelet Watch, £199, H. Samuel

For the Dads who are particularly brand-conscious, this Tommy Hilfiger Two Tone watch is a trendy but tasteful way to show off their attention to fashion. Presented in a stylish colour scheme and original Tommy Hilfiger packaging, his eyes will light up when opening this luxurious accessory.

