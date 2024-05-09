King Charles' secret nod to late Queen with precious sapphire and diamond pin

King Charles was all smiles as he welcomed guests to Buckingham Palace for the first Royal Garden Party of the year on Wednesday.

The monarch, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, welcomed around 8,000 people to the royal residence in recognition of their service to local communities, charities, the military, and other organisations.

While Queen Camilla looked divine in a repeat of one of her favourite, striped dresses designed by Fiona Clare, King Charles looked equally dapper in a smart grey suit and light blue waistcoat.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla stood with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

The King chose to elevate his suave ensemble with the addition of a delicate, antique pin fastened to his tie.

The alluring jewel featured a cabochon sapphire surrounded by swirls of diamonds; and has accompanied King Charles during some of his most poignant appearances as King.

© Getty King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla were all smiles at the event

The royal wore the striking pin in 2023, during his first Buckingham Palace Garden Party held in honour of his Coronation.

© Getty The royal wore an antique sapphire and diamond pin in his tie

The choice of jewel could be a symbolic one, given that sapphires featured in some of the late Queen Elizabeth's most precious jewels and became synonymous with many of her best jewellery moments.

Queen Elizabeth's most precious sapphires

On the Queen's wedding day in 1947, she was presented with the King George VI Victorian Suite by her father, which undoubtedly stood out as one of the late monarch’s most cherished sets of jewels.

© Tim Graham The late Queen wearing The King George Vi Victorian Suite Of Diamonds And Sapphires at a banquet on The Royal Yacht Britannia

The sapphire and diamond cluster line necklace originally featured 18 sapphires sat on a gradient, ranging from eight to 30 carats.

"A few years after she received it, Queen Elizabeth refashioned the necklace, shortening it and removing the largest sapphire stone to turn into a pendant," explains Steven’s Stone’s Creative Director, Maxwell Stone, who added that the late monarch commissioned a bracelet for the set in the 1960s.

© Pascal Le Segretain Queen Camilla dazzled in the late Queen's sapphire jewels for the first time in 2023

"Also featuring a pair of sapphire earrings that look to be 15ct, the King George VI Victorian Suite is likely to be worth £5,000,000."

Among the late Queen's most cherished sapphires is the Prince Albert Brooch, a huge sapphire pin encased in a ring of diamonds, which was given to Queen Victoria by Prince Albert the day before their wedding.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth wore the historic brooch in 2015

King Charles' mother wore the brooch several times throughout her 70-year reign, which could suggest why he chose to mimic his mother's penchant for the precious jewel. Sapphires have been symbolic of nobility, sincerity, truth, and faithfulness to various cultures for centuries.

The return of Royal Garden parties

Over the course of the spring and summer, King Charles will welcome over 30,000 guests at Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

© Getty/WPA Pool Over the course of the spring and summer, King Charles will welcome over 30,000 guests at Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse

It's a chance for the King and members of the wider royal family to mingle and chat with attendees from all walks of life.