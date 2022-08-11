Back to school: 9 most durable kids’ shoes for children of all ages In partnership with Start-Rite

Trying to find the most durable shoes for your children that will stand the test of the school term is a tricky task for any parent. From scuffs and tears to water damage, it can often seem impossible to find the right school shoes for your little one that will last.

Start-Rite offers the ultimate durable school shoes for all ages that will ensure to keep your kids looking smart all-year long. Using biomechanical engineering and hallmark high testing standards, Start-Rite school shoes are quality assured for the motions of daily school life, with each style tried and tested by children themselves!

Along with their Air Rite technology, Start-Rite shoes ensure daily comfort for your children by increasing the air flow to their feet and support their body’s regulation system to create the perfect school shoes for all weather conditions and are never outworn – only outgrown.

Shop our 9 top picks for durable school shoes from Start-Rite

‘Poppy’ in black patent in Girls Primary Collection, £40, Start-Rite

Designed with padded collars and a rip-tape fastening, the ‘Poppy’ will provide your little girl with that bit of extra comfort. Also available in standard black leather, this style is glam without the need for garish embellishments.

‘Mary-Jane’ in black leather in Girls Primary Collection, £40, Start-Rite

The ‘Mary-Jane’ is an understated style for a classic school look. With flexible and lightweight soles, it also caters to kids that need medium or wide fittings.

‘Samba’ in black leather in Girls Primary Collection, £48, Start-Rite

Like the ‘Mary-Jane’, the ‘Samba’ also offers a traditional appeal with added leather linings to keep your child’s feet dry in wet weather.

‘Brogue’ in black patent in Girls Primary/Senior Collection, £52/£56, Start-Rite

Nothing quite says school days like the classic ‘Brogue’. And with added ankle support, this style provides the best comfort. Complete with traditional brogue detailing, this style is fashionable yet functional with its lace-up finish and is available in both of Start-Rite’s primary and secondary school collections.

‘Sketch’ in black patent in Girls Senior Collection, £52, Start-Rite

The ‘Sketch’ loafer design is best suited for the fashion-enthusiastic secondary school student, thanks to its pretty fringe detail. Trust us: they won’t want to take these shoes off!

‘Tarantula’ in black leather in Boys Primary Collection, £48, Start-Rite

If you have a little boy who is obsessed with creepy crawlies, the ‘Tarantula’ style is perfect for him. The added heel and toe protection will prevent scuffing when he’s searching the playground for spiders.

‘Engineer’ in black vegan leather Boys Primary Collection, £46, Start-Rite

Breathable and vegan-friendly, the ‘Engineer’ shoe ensures full protection for your child’s feet. These also offer heel and toe protection with an added double rip tape strap for a secure fit - and are assured by Start Rite to last 5,000 openings.

‘Academy’ in black leather in Boys Primary/Senior Collection, £58, Start-Rite

Perfect for smart occasions as well as school time, the ‘Academy’ shoe is made from soft black leather and is created with an ultra-flexible and biomechanically engineered sole to keep your son comfortable when traveling from lesson to lesson.

‘Isaac’ in black vegan leather in Boys Senior Collection, £58, Start-Rite

Also part of Start-Rite’s vegan collection, the ‘Isaac’ in black vegan-friendly leather comes with breathable lining and removable footbeds, making the shoes lightweight and water resistant. We love.

Shop more Start-Rite durable school shoes at startriteshoes.com