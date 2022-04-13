Clogs are trending right now! 13 to shop from Birkenstock, M&S, John Lewis & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Clogs have been having a moment, after being a huge hit in the noughties - but we aren’t complaining.

In recent weeks, fashion influencers have been sporting the Birkenstock clogs, and it’s safe to say they are fast making their way into our wardrobe ready for the warmer weather.

Celebrities like Alexa Chung, Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Garner have also been spotted wearing the trend. When it comes to the iconic wood-sole backless footwear, you can shop flat shoe or heeled designs, and both are equally as popular.

M&S, John Lewis and ASOS are just some of the shopping destinations to stock clogs this season.

Whether you wear them dressed down with joggers or for a casual brunch with jeans and a crisp shirt, the options are endless.

Shop the best clogs for women

Boston Suede Clogs, £120, Birkenstock

Birkenstock clogs are the shoe of the moment. It seems like everyone in the fashion circle is wearing them, which means we too need them in our closets. You can opt for classic colourways or more vibrant hues. Pair them with everything from jeans to dresses to tracksuits.

DELLABOSCO Chain Closed Toe Clog, £225, Russell & Bromley

Russell & Bromley is a longstanding footwear brand we often flock to for classic leather Chelsea boots, because they are durable, stylish and stand the test of time. For those shopping for spring-appropriate footwear, the label also has you covered.

Studded Leather Clog, £69.99, Mango

Want to shop the clogs trend, but are looking for something a little more stylish, maybe with a platform to add a bit of height to your look? Mango has created the exact item. From the traditional wooden heel, to the stud detail, these clogs are making us oh so nostalgic.

ASOS DESIGN Moon Suede Clog Mules, £40, ASOS

ASOS has a whole host of clogs in all different styles, colours, heel heights and fabrics, so there is bound to be something to suit every shopper’s style. One great thing about ASOS is you can get your order to your door in a jiffy, so you don’t miss out on this trend.

Suede Block Heel Clogs, £59, M&S

M&S is one of the long-standing retailers we know we can rely on for fashion items, which will stand the test of time.

Not only are the clothes stylish and durable, but the footwear is too, which is why we turn to the brand for sturdy yet stylish footwear - including this season’s must-have clogs.

Clog Sandals, £46 (were £85), Dune

Dune is one of our go-to places when on the hunt for stylish footwear, and trendy accessories to match.

Dune has created stunning real leather clogs, with heeled designs and flats too. But one thing is for sure when you shop at Dune, their footwear is durable and long-lasting so you can keep the trend alive for many years to come.

Factoring Faux Fur Buckle Flat Mules, £20 (were £39), Office

Office is another failsafe shopping destination high on our list when we are shoe shopping. Those browsing the rails for a pair of clogs, Office has you covered.

Suki Platform Clogs, £158, Free People

Looking for a bit of a twist to your clogs? Free People's Suki Platforms will add that extra je ne sais quoi to every outfit, whether you are dressing for day or night, as they come with a soft pastel leather top to contrast the wooden heel base. We want them in every colour.

Beige Studded Heeled Clogs, £60, River Island

River Island has also jumped on the clogs trend and has launched a stunning collection of the popular shoe your wardrobe is calling out for.

There are multiple designs to choose from, including heeled designs and flats, as well as open-toe or closed-toe, studded designs and many more.

Kurt Geiger Ozark Chain, £159, Kurt Geiger

Kurt Geiger has released a variety of footwear designs we have lusted after and bought over the years, and now they have a collection of clogs not to miss.

The Ozark Chain clogs are our personal favourite as they resemble the iconic JW Anderson design, and go with every outfit this spring.

Clogs, £80, Anthropologie

Anthropologie caters for every shopper’s needs; from fashion to footwear, homeware and stationery. It's one of our go-to shopping destinations for a bohemian look; from printed maxi dresses to the must-have clogs.

Studded Mule Clogs, £45.99, Zara

Zara never fails to impress, whether it’s the basic bodysuits, blazers or boots, it has it all. For those looking for a flat mule clog that is comfortable, appropriate for all occasions and affordable, Zara has you covered.

Crocs Natural Classic Clog Sandal, £40, Schuh

Crocs are a popular footwear option for people of all ages, though they have received some criticism over the years. For those looking for a comfortable clog, look no further.

