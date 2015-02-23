Oscars 2015: Hollywood's star couples hit the red carpet

23 FEBRUARY 2015

Some of Tinseltown's most glamorous couples brought a touch of romance to the Oscars on Sunday night. For some sweethearts it was the first time they were attending the awards as a married couple, including newlyweds Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter.

The British couple postponed their honeymoon to fly over to Los Angeles for the biggest night of cinema. The lovebirds, who married on the Isle of Wight on Valentine's Day, looked perfectly in tune as they arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Benedict, who has been nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role, was pictured wrapping a protective arm around his pregnant wife Sophie as they made their arrival. The English rose covered up her growing baby bump in a one-shouldered red gown, while Benedict stood out from the male crowd in a combined white-and-black tuxedo.

Newlyweds Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch married on Valentine's Day

One of the most watched men of the night will be Eddie Redmayne, who is in the running for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his stellar performance in The Theory of Everything. The 33-year-old was joined by his new wife Hannah Bagshawe, who he married in a recent winter wonderland wedding in Somerset.

The antiques dealer kept it simple in a black gown with a gold embroidered belt and high neckline, while Eddie looked sharp in a midnight blue tuxedo.

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne looked perfectly in sync

Wild star Reese Witherspoon, who has been shortlisted for Actress in a Leading Role, also turned heads for her flawless style. With her husband Jim Toth as her date, the blonde glamazon took people's breath away in a Tom Ford off-the-shoulder gown.

Chrissy Teigen also turned lit up the evening in a glittering Zuhair Murad full-length gown that featured a plunging neckline. The model arrived with her musician husband John Legend, who was performing on the night.

Luciana and nominee Robert Duvall lit up the red carpet

New mum Zoe Saldana, who gave birth a mere three months ago, flaunted her incredible post-pregnancy body in a pale pink gown. The actress was accompanied by her husband, father of her twins Marco Perego.

Also walking the incredible 500-ft red carpet were Patricia Arquette and her boyfriend Eric White, who were one of the first couples to arrive. The pair were joined by the actress' family and stopping to chat before the ceremony, Patricia, who has been nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, couldn't hide her excitement.

Nominee Robert Duvall and his wife Luciana, and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux among other A-listers, all took their romances to the red carpet.

Click on photos for gallery of star couples at the 2015 Oscars.