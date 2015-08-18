Newlyweds Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton are full of joy at Strictly rehearsals

The honeymoon is over and it's time to get back to work for Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton. The new Mr and Mrs have hit the dance studios to rehearse for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, which will return to TV next month.

Kevin and Karen, who married on Saturday 11 July in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine, eagerly threw themselves into a new dance routine which, judging by their Twitter photos, looked to involve top hats.

The newlyweds were pictured dancing up a storm in their matching black sports gear, and were joined by other Strictly professional dancers.

Karen and Kevin Clifton looked happy to be back in the dance studios

Karen retweeted a photo from Janette Manrara, who just got engaged to fellow dancer Aljaz Skorjanec earlier this month. Kevin meanwhile shared Aliona Vilani's photo of the Strictly gang concentrating on their dance moves.

He also retweeted a close-up photo of Anton du Beke getting ready for rehearsals and striking a pose with his top hat. "@TheAntonDuBeke came in trackies today! He is ready for business on the dance floor! #StrictlyProRehearsals," it was captioned.

The next series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to TV in September

Karen, 33, and Kevin, 32, married in a ceremony held at One Great George Street in Westminster last month. The couple, who shared their exclusive wedding album with HELLO!, had several of their Strictly co-stars and celebrity contestants in attendance including Susanna Reid and The Saturdays' singer Frankie Bridge.

Of his bride who wore a lace Inbal Dror wedding gown, Kevin said: "I've never seen anything more beautiful in my life. Karen looked absolutely stunning."

The new Mrs Clifton added: "When I was getting ready, I said to my make-up artist, 'Is it weird that I'm so calm?' She said the best thing ever, 'You're so calm because you've made the right choice.' And it made me think, 'I have nothing to worry about because I'm going to marry the person I've been in love with since the day we met.'"