Cheryl Fernandez-Versini responds to Mason Noise's apology

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini has accepted an apology from X Factor hopeful Mason Noise, calling the contestant a "super talented guy". Last year Mason openly criticised Cheryl and the ITV show on Twitter.

According to a report in The Sun, Mason posted: "How is Cheryl in the music business, let alone a judge...?" The tweet has since been deleted.

Writing about the talent contest, the controversial singer from Birmingham wrote: "Xfactor tonight. Like the industry isn't bad enough…"

Mason Noise (bottom left) has gone through to the live shows as one of Nick Grimshaw's acts

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Cheryl showed that there were no hard feelings between the pair, as she said: "Everybody says and does things in the heat of the moment.

"The fact that he was man enough to do that live on air, I respect him for it, and him and I will talk and, you know, he's a super talented guy."

After Mason was chosen as one of Nick Grimshaw's final three acts to go through to the live shows on Sunday night, he apologised for his past behaviour and told Cheryl "I love you", while facing boos from the audience.

Earlier this month during the six-chair challenge, Mason left the show after he complained that he wasn't given enough air time, and that the production team hadn't done a good job editing.

Joining Mason in the Boys category are Seann Miley Moore and Che Chesterman.

When asked about which act is a potential threat to her Groups category, Cheryl admitted: "I think Che Chesterman has an out of the park voice, vocally, but I'm not worried, I'm bringing the A-game, we're going all out."

Cheryl's final three acts are 4th Impact, Alien Uncovered and Reggie n Bollie.

I just want to wish you all (esp my 3) good luck from the bottom of my ❤️ with your future #XFactor — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) October 25, 2015

"I just want to wish you all (esp my 3) good luck from the bottom of my heart with your future #XFactor," wrote the I Don't Care singer.

Cheryl also consoled the other acts who didn't make it through to the live shows, writing: "To all the contestants who put your heart into it and took your time, hard work and effort into making it this far I applaud you... I believe you're all talented & special and please don't let a setback, hold you back!... You have so much more opportunity now."