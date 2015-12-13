Louisa Johnson and Reggie N Bollie battle it out to win the X Factor crown

Louisa Johnson and Reggie N Bollie will be going head to head tonight to battle it out to become the 2015 X Factor winner. Tonight the two acts will perform the winner’s song, in an attempt to win the most public votes and be crowned number one.



Last night Cheryl Fernandez Versini’s act and Rita Ora’s act continued to the second part of the final after Ché Chesterman was eliminated from the competition.

The X Factor pulled out all the stops to make last night’s show was bigger and better than ever. The programme began with the four judge’s making dramatic entrances before making their way to the judge’s panel positioned in the middle of Wembley Arena. Looking the part for the glamorous show Cheryl wore a floor-length shimmering scarlet gown. Also opting for red Rita chose a Grecian inspired dress, finishing off her look with a braided updo.



Ché Chesterman kicked off the evening performing Amy Winehouse’s Valerie to mixed reviews. Following Nicj Grimshaw's act was Reggie N Bollie who stormed the stage to sing a medley of songs inclduing Spice Girls'Spice Up Your Life. Finally Louisa rounded off the first section of the show by belting out R Kelly’s I Believe I Can Fly with her mentor Rita, who sizzled in a Julien MacDonald gold gown.

In between the contestants performances the show welcomed back X Factor alumni to sing. Former winners Little Mix and runner up Fleur East got the Wembley crowd on their feet with a high-energy performance of their songs Black Magic and Sax.



As they moved into the final section of the show, the contestants were given one last chance to impress the public and clinch a position in Sunday’s show. Once again Ché was the first to perform, singing The First Cut is the Deepest with Rod Stewart, an impressive performance that had all four judges on their feet.



For their duet Reggie N Bollie were joined by none other than RnB superstar Craig David, for a mash-up of his song Re-rewind and Fuse ODG’s Tina. Finishing off the evening Louisa Johnson blew everyone away when she sang with her mentor Rita Ora. The two brought the house down with an emotional rendition of Jennifer Hudson’s And I Am Telling You.



Tune in tonight for the final that begins at 8pm on ITV and will see performances by Adele and One Direction.