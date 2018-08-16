Here's why Scarlett Moffatt almost definitely won't be competing on Strictly Come Dancing Scarlett Moffatt probably won't be putting on her dancing shoes this year!

Speculation has been rife as to who will take part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, with TV personality Scarlett Moffatt among the most talked about names of celebs who could well be involved in the competition. However, it has now been reported that the former Gogglebox star will be reprising her gig presenting I'm a Celebrity's Extra Camp with Joel Dommett and Joe Swash, meaning that she would miss out on taking part in Strictly as the two series clash with one another.

Will Scarlett be on Strictly?

Joel, who was the runner-up in the 2016 series, confirmed that he and Scarlett would present Extra Camp back in April, telling The Sun: "It was the most successful show that they've had for years. The producers were super happy with it, I was so proud of it and what we made of the show. Everyone really loved us, so it's great." There was also some questions as to whether Scarlett would qualify for Strictly as she used to be involved in competitive ballroom dancing, and only quit while she was at university. Speaking on The Wright Stuff about joining the show, she said: "You know what, I feel like I would get more grief for doing Strictly because I've danced before. People would say it won't be fair because she's already danced."

It was also recently reported that the BBC bosses have shied away from allowing reality show stars on the show, with a source telling The Sun: "Certain reality celebrities have been peddling these stories about being 'in talks' for the show when they have never been approached. Bosses are now fed up of hearing the same people bandying around their own names just to shift a few copies of some weight-loss DVD. In light of this, they've put in place their own reality star ban to stop them from cashing in on the show." Since Scarlett found fame appearing on Gogglebox and I'm a Celebrity before becoming a TV presenter on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, this could mean that the 28-year-old isn't eligible for the show.

