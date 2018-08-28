VOTE: The Crown new cast photo are here but who looks the most like their real life counterpart? Who do you think looks the most like their real-life counterparts?

The Crown released the first look image of Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip on Monday, thus completing the first look at the core four characters of the series, including Olivia Coleman as the Queen, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Ben Daniels as Anthony Armstrong Jones AKA Lord Snowdon. The much-anticipated third season of the royal drama will be a total overhaul as the new star-studded cast replaced the beloved stars of the first two series to better portray the members of the royal family during their later life. Although show bosses have yet to show any footage of the series yet, fans have already revealed how impressed they are by how uncannily similar the four stars look to their real-life counterparts. But which looks the most similar? Vote for your favourite in our poll below…

The first look at Tobais was released today

Olivia's image was the first to be revealed, with a caption that simply read: "Patience," while Helena's read: "Hope," and Dan's ominously read: "Hurt." Finally, the caption alongside Tobias' first look as Prince Philip read: "Ambition." Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in seasons one and two, opened up about the casting decision, telling betting site Gold Derby: "I think it's a brilliant bit of casting. I know Tobias quite well. And also, I've done it with Doctor Who where you hand over a part and I'm sort of fine with that. That's just not a problem for me. I'm just excited and I watch it as a fan. I'm intrigued to see what happens."

Meanwhile, Helena has opened up about how similar she is to Princess Margaret in personality, telling HELLO!: "We both don't pretend. She was someone who didn't feign, she was utterly honest and if she felt something she would say it. I can often have no filter which often gets me into trouble. But there's a lot which isn't similar which is hard!"

