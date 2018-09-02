Celebrity Juice's Keith Lemon reveals some exciting news The TV presenter delighted fans with the announcement

Keith Lemon, real name Leigh Francis, has an army of devoted fans across social media, and they couldn’t have been happier after the TV presenter shared some news with them over the weekend. Taking to Instagram, the dad-of-two shared two photographs taken ten years apart, featuring himself with his Celebrity Juice co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton. In the caption, he revealed that the 20th series of the hit ITV2 game show was going to start later in the month, writing: "Series 20. 10 years September 13th @celebrity juice." Followers were quick to share their excitement, with one writing: "Looking forward to this, love celebrity juice, while another said: "No doubt about it, it's the best telly show ont telly." A third added: "Can't wait, unreal!"

Keith Lemon has revealed the start date for the new series of Celebrity Juice

The successful show has been running for ten years, and has seen everyone from Eamonn Holmes to Emma Bunton appear on it. The programme has picked up a number of awards over the years, including the 2012 and 2017 National Television Awards, and a BAFTA in 2012. Leigh, along with Holly and Fearne, enjoy a close friendship off screen, and Fearne invited both Leigh and Holly – who she has known for many years - to her wedding to Jesse Wood in 2014.

Keith Lemon is Leigh Francis' alter-ego

Leigh spoke about the fun they have behind-the-scenes of Celebrity Juice in a recent interview on Good Morning Britain, revealing that there is a very different side to Holly. "Celebrity Juice is very boozy," he said. "[Holly's] like an old man with a brown paper bag underneath [her table]. She looks like an angel… but she's always at it."

While Keith is a confident character, Leigh couldn’t be more different. Fearne previously opened up about being his friend and working with him, revealing that she sometimes gets confused between his two personalities. Chatting on Sunday Brunch, she said: "The margins are now blurring from real Leigh Francis to Keith Lemon, and I am like, 'Are you in character? Or are you just being you, but being a bit weird?' He is the loveliest guy. He's a genius, he just won a BAFTA. He is a genius, a complete genius."

