Victoria Beckham manages to look ultra glam even when passed out on sofa – see photo

Victoria Beckham has posted a photo many of her fans can relate to – falling asleep on the sofa after a long day's work! But there was one main difference; the former Spice Girl managed to looked ultra glamorous even when passed out at home. Victoria revealed that she was exhausted after preparing for her London Fashion Week show, as she wrote: "Glasses on passed out! Late night in the studio... x VB #VBSince08 #LFW."

The mother-of-four was pictured wearing her signature black shades as she slept on her plush sofa, dressed in her skinny jeans and white T-shirt with her black blazer draped over her. "How is it you still look awesome?" one fan asked, while another wrote: "Even while napping, she still looks so posh."

Victoria also gave fans a glimpse of her lavish living room, which featured dark sofas, a matching rug and a stone coffee table. In the background of the photo, fans may have recognised a sweet framed family photo of her husband David and their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The picture was taken during their summer holiday in Bali and shows David carrying his second eldest Romeo on his shoulders, with Harper perched on top. Brooklyn, 19, also joins in with brother Cruz on his own shoulders.

The Beckhams spent the summer months holidaying in Bali, Montenegro and LA but the famous clan are now back in the UK for the return to school and work. Victoria is focusing on her London Fashion Week show while her three youngest children have their heads down at school. Brooklyn dropped out of his New York photography course and is also now in London doing an internship with a prestigious photographer. Meanwhile, David has been just launched his football club, Inter Miami FC.

