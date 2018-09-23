Susannah Constantine in tears following Strictly – but it's not why you may think Poor Susannah!

Susannah Constantine hit the dance floor for the very first time on Saturday night as the new series of Strictly Come Dancing kicked off. And while her comical performance with dance partner Anton du Beke had the audience in stitches, it wasn't rated highly among the judges, resulting in the couple being ranked in bottom place of the leaderboard. Although Susannah was understandably disappointed, something far more upsetting happened the following morning, which had the mother-of-three in tears. Taking to Instagram, Susannah posted an emotional video which saw her crying as she revealed that her son Joe had gone off to university in Newcastle with her husband that morning.

Susannah Constantine on Saturday night

The What Not To Wear presenter said: "The reason I am crying is not because I am in the bottom of the leaderboard on Strictly, but I just wanted to share this moment as I think a lot of mums will be going through this right now when they say goodbye to their child who is going off to university. Some of you may have seen Joe on the show last night and he has left to go to Newcastle with my husband. I want to wish him all the luck in the world." Susannah then addressed her Strictly score, adding: "I loved last night, yes we got a 12 but that's better than an 11 isn't it and I am going to try harder next time. And just keep on dancing."

MORE: Ben Shepherd reveals he has been banned from doing Strictly

Susannah posted the emotional video on Instagram

READ: Trinny Woodall pokes fun at Susannah's Strictly dancing

Anton and Susannah began their dance rehearsals two weeks ago, and the long-running pro dancer has had nothing but great things to say about his new dance partner ahead of their first dance. Chatting to press including HELLO! at the TV Choice Awards after his first day in the studio, Anton said: "First day today, it was great. I will tell you, after today, I think there is a long run for us because she is absolutely brilliant."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.