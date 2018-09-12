Janet Street-Porter reveals new look on Loose Women The TV personality looked amazing!

When Janet Street-Porter stepped out on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women with her fellow panellists, all eyes were on her hair. Normally, the 71-year-old is seen with her trademark red hair worn down, but she had decided to style it in a chic ponytail, and fans couldn’t stop complimenting her on social media. Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "@The_Real_JSP looks amazing on @loosewomen today!" while another said: "Janet looks fantastic!" A third added: "I love Janet's hair." To complete her look, the TV personality wore a deep purple two-piece suit by Henry Holland, teamed with a contrasting red T-shirt and matching trainers.

Janet Street-Porter looked fantastic with a new hairstyle on Loose Women

On the days she appears on Loose Women, Janet is dressed by TV stylists Mother Shoppers - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The ladies (who are mothers themselves) dress a lot of the panellists on the show including Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Van Outen and Saira Khan. The popular stylists specialise in dressing their clients in affordable high street items and have amassed an impressive fan base in the process. Their motto which features on their website reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed."

The Loose Women panel are dressed by stylists Mother Shoppers

Janet is renowned for her unique sense of style, from her hair to her outfits, and has previously spoken out about her love of fashion, telling The Telegraph her secret to dressing for her shape. "I love fashion, but it’s important to keep in mind what works and what doesn’t work for you and your shape." The Loose Women star is also an advocate for comfortable clothing, adding: "Maybe I’m admitting that I’m old, but I really like comfy clothes. "I also love trainers, but when I wore trainers for the first time on Loose Women, it caused a bit of a stir. Some viewers were positive, but others just thought I was a total slob. The funny thing is, trainers are trendy again, so I don’t get any flack for wearing them now."

