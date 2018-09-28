New movies to see in October: The best films out this month Possibly our favourite way to spend a rainy afternoon…

Planning a trip to the cinema? We've rounded up this October's new film releases so you're on top of the latest films out now; from the big blockbusters to the family fun films you can share with your kids too, the rom-coms to the latest films everyone is talking about, we've listed them all. So grab your popcorn and your pick n mix and settle in for the new movies coming to a cinema near you this month.

Venom – out October 2

This movie centres on the SpiderMan spinoff character Venom, with Tom Hardy starring as Eddie Brock, who has to release his alter-ego Venom to save his life.

A Star Is Born – out October 3

The highly anticipated remake of the 70s movie that starred Barbara Streisand; the 2018 version is a modern retelling of the classic love story, and stars Bradley Cooper, who also directs, and Lady Gaga in her first ever movie role.

Johnny English Strikes Again – out October 5

Hapless secret service agent Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement after a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all undercover agents. Rowan Atkinson reprises his much-loved role, along with Emma Thompson, Olga Kurylenko and Ben Miller.

First Man – out October 11

Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy star in this Oscar-tipped movie, telling the story of the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong, and his journey to become the first man on the moon.

Smallfoot – out October 12

Migo (Channing Tatum) is a yeti who finds fame and fortune after encountering the elusive creature known as a 'smallfoot' (human). A cute and heart-warming story about friendship and courage and also features the voices of James Corden and Zendaya.

Bad Times at the El Royale - out October 12

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and Fifty Shades of Grey's Dakota Johnson lead the cast in this surreal yet stylish thriller set in the 60s which centres around seven strangers who are brought together to the El Royale, a run-down motel.

Halloween – out October 19

Jamie Lee Curtis brings back her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who faces Michael Myers, the mask figure who's haunted her since she escaped his killing spree 40 years ago, for the final time.

Hunter Killer – out October 19

An action-packed submarine thriller starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman; the team have are on a mission to rescue the Russian president and stop World War III from happening.

Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot – out October 26

This American comedy-drama is based upon John Callahan's memoir of the same name; Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara and Jack Black in the movie, which follows a recently paralyzed alcoholic who turns to drawing as a form of therapy.

Slaughterhouse Rulez – out October 31

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's latest horror-comedy takes place in a British boarding school and follows Don Wallace, a student from a modest background who has to work his way around the weird and sometimes gruesome halls of his school.

