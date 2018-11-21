Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker defends the show following criticism Jodie Whittaker opened up about why Doctor Who has to reflect society in it's storytelling

Jodie Whittaker has defended the new series of Doctor Who after some fans complained that the series had become too politically correct. Speaking to the Evening Standard, the first ever female Doctor said: "What's the point of making a show if it doesn't reflect society today? We have the opportunity with this show like no other to dip to future, to past, to present, to new worlds and time zones. There is never going to be a drought in the stories you can tell."

She continued: "It's always topical. Chris [Chibnall] is a very present-minded person, who is very aware of the world he lives in and is passionate about storytelling. It would be wrong of him to not have used the past. He does it in a really beautiful way." Despite some criticism, the response to the new series has been generally positive, and fans took to Twitter to discuss the show's latest episode, Kerblam.

One person tweeted: "Finally a great ep which my little cousins could understand but us adults could enjoy. This is the #DoctorWho I've been waiting for all series. Parts were cringe but overall it was scary, creative and so intriguing. Wasn't expecting Charlie to be the baddie. Good job." Another person added: "Totally agreed! The series so far has been ok but hasn’t felt like Who but this episode hit the mark for me!" The series so far has included the new gang going back to the partition of India and meeting Rosa Parks. The next episode will see the Doctor and team TARDIS go back in history to King James' rule, where women are being accused of witchcraft.

